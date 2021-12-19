Bitcoin Mining Farm on fire in Thailand, thousands of dollars and hardware in smoke

While on the web the news of a possible, albeit unlikely, sighting of RTX 4090 Ti in the context of a mining farm has aroused not a little curiosity, apparently in Thailand a fire would have destroyed hundreds of current generation video cards.

We are in Chiang Mai, Thailand, where, according to a local news bulletin, the police had to intervene to quell a fire that broke out inside a mining farm and then spread to the entire building. It is not yet clear how much the overall damage is, but from the first estimates it seems that it is a good deal 72 rigs, for a total of approximately $ 60,000. According to estimates, this would be just over $ 800 per machine, so it is possible to assume that these were not top-of-the-range configurations.

Furthermore, according to the photos, it would seem to be dedicated ASICs, so in all probability it was a farm used forapproval on Bitcoin blockchain.

Fortunately, these are not particularly frequent episodes, however dangerous they may be. Despite the phenomenon of mining is spreading throughout the world, it is not a particularly recent practice. As explained by the well-known miner Jaxson Davidson showing his mining farm with thousands of NVIDIA GPUs, this activity, particularly profitable if you know the fundamentals well, has existed since Bitcoin was born, being one of the pillars of operation of its decentralized economy.