Bitcoin mining farm orders new machines for almost $ 900 million: is it a record?

Marathon Digital Holdings, a Nasdaq listed Bitcoin mining company, has ordered new PCs and machinery to mine the market’s most important cryptocurrency worth nearly $ 900 million.

Altogether, one is expected expenditure of 879.06 million dollars. The purchase was announced last week and includes Bitmain’s 78,000 Antminer S-19 XP, to be delivered by 2022.

The order is divided into six lots, with 13,000 units to be delivered each month from July to December 2022. This is the single largest order ever received by Bitmain, which will receive the amount in several batches. According to what stated by the CEO of Marathon, Fred Thiel, thanks to this new purchase, the machines that will carry out the mining available to his company will be 199 thousand and will bring the hash rate to 23.3 exahash per second (EH / s) by early 2023.

The company mined over 3000 Bitcoins in 2021, up from 338 BTC in 2020. As noted by TheBlockCrypto, after China’s squeeze against mining, the share of mining farms in the United States has grown significantly, which now leads the global market. with a hash rate greater than 35%.

Some research has predicted further growth in 2022, thanks to purchases like this one.