Bitcoin Mining Fever in Thailand

The collapse of the Bitcoin mining in China, due to the ban imposed by the People’s Republic, has improved the geographic decentralization of $ BTC. This is the thesis that we support, corroborated by numbers and facts, on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it.

Now he comes to bolster our position a long way insight into Al Jazeera dealing with the Thai situation, with several small and medium-sized entrepreneurs who have taken advantage of the situation for buy ASIC machines and put them on income.

Small Thai entrepreneurs on the hunt for miners

Of course, we are far from maxi purchases of Marathon of which we spoke only yesterday, but it is still a excellent signal for the network and its overall health. A situation that reinforces Bitcoin also because it prevents excessive hashrate from being concentrated in a single jurisdiction.

Some good news also comes from countries where economic freedoms are not exactly the first of citizens’ concerns – such as the neighbor Laos – in a rush to the Bitcoin mining which today involves several emerging realities.

Let’s talk about machines that are specialized In the Bitcoin mining and that many Chinese investors – including those who have failed or did not want to move – have immediately placed on the secondary market.

With relatively low investments – Al Jazeera brings the case of $ 30,000 in expenses – different realities Thais they managed to put on their feet grid respectable, which already guarantee important returns. Returns that have made it possible – again as reported by the important network – to cover expenses in just 90 days.

Of course, a decent year is also due to Bitcoin in terms of price performance – with small miners who are statistically more likely to liquidate immediately than they come mined, but it’s still a great signal for the network.

Not only United States, where it would seem that the more structured companies have moved, but also Kazakhstan, Iran, Thailand precisely, together with other countries asians they can offer low cost energy, pretty much the only factor of profitability for this type of business.

With something that has long been moving into Laos, still formally a socialist country, where however one looks with increasing attention to what could be offered by Bitcoin mining, also thanks to significant quantities of hydroelectric energy produced.

Will Laos be the next country to go all in?

The Laos it is an extremely poor country, where both capital investments and professional skills are not readily available on the market. However the country has built a large number of dams that exploit the waterways in the area.

He quickly became a producer of power significant, which exports to neighboring countries, while remaining – also given the constraints of the local industry – with an important amount of energy still to be placed.

For this the country has decided to push yourself to an opening towards the Bitcoin mining, with the offer of low-cost licenses for those who want to try their hand at this type of activity. For now, however, high energy consumption must be guaranteed and additional taxes must be paid, which are holding back the development of the sector. We will see: Bitcoin today is tempting to everyone, especially those countries that can produce energy at low cost, such as the Laos.