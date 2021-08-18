Bitcoin mining firm Iris Energy will go public on Nasdaq

(Teleborsa) – Iris Energy – an Australian company that deals with Bitcoin mining with data centers powered by renewable energy – has announced that it has confidentially presented a(direct quotation) on theto the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). While subject to SEC review and market conditions, listing is expected to take place in. Mining is the process of creating a cryptocurrency thanks to mathematical calculations made by the processor of a super-computer.

The direct listing provides that Iris Energy does not issue any new shares, but limits itself to offering investors its private stock, following the path they have chosen in recent months Coinbase And Square, and in recent years too Spotify, Slack, Palantir And Asana. The process, compared to a classic IPO, can save on bank fees and time spent on an investor roadshow.



Iris Energy raised up to $ 130 million earlier this year to develop and expand its own operations in British Columbia, in Canada, where it mines Bitcoin using hydroelectricity from a local electricity generator. Bloomberg had written in July that the company was working to raise about $ 200 million ahead of its Nasdaq listing.

Loading... Advertisements

“Our goal is to have more than 500 MW of distributed computing capacity within the next three years and we believe we are firmly on track to deliver this vast growth pipeline with additional funding rounds,” said in May. Jason Conroy CEO. “We are currently dedicating our resources to mining Bitcoin, which is proving incredibly profitable – he added – There are opportunities for us to leverage our real asset platform and raw computing power around the world to more applications in the future“.

(Teleborsa) 08-18-2021 09:01