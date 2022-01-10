Bitcoin mining for everyone (and greener) | Jack Dorsey’s bet starts

+ EXCLUSIVE CRYPTOVALUTA.IT + We had been among the first to hint at the possibility that Jack Dorsey would retire from Twitter to dedicate oneself soul, body and heart to Bitcoin. The facts have proved us right – and finally we are starting to see the first fruits of this commitment.

Commitment that comes from one of the brightest entrepreneurs of the new digital age – maximalist Bitcoin that is not satisfied with accumulating $ BTC, but it wants to radically change the perception of it among the general public. Which will also pass by greater decentralization of the Mining, which is then the subject of our in-depth study today – and of new hires at Block, his other agency.

Jack Dorsey wants to revolutionize Bitcoin mining – here’s how

Jack Dorsey wants to democratize Bitcoin mining

The summary is this – and we had already had the opportunity to talk about it on our pages some time ago. Jack Dorsey intends to make the Bitcoin mining, or to make it more accessible even to those who do not have the resources and infrastructure to run the very expensive machines required for mining returns.

He had already talked about it in October and just a few days ago he posted an interesting screenshot related to mining that – according to insiders – he is running privately. It doesn’t take much to be proverbial 2 + 2 and understand what the new hiring of specialists at Block.

Everything would suggest new ones ASIC machines that are more efficient, smaller in size and cheaper, so as to allow everyone to be able to have one even at home. Target? Having an even more decentralized network that does not progressively become the almost exclusive prerogative of the greats player who have the economic power to improve and increase their fleet.

The three objectives of Block’s commitment

The objectives are actually different: that is to offer as we have said ASIC more horizontal, as well as to improve mining efficiency. The proverbial two birds with one stone, which at the same time would lower global energy consumption by $ BTC, countering one of the themes that the protocol’s detractors use to attack it.

Will or will not succeed with Block? The goal is definitely ambitious, but we know that one of the most multifaceted entrepreneurs of the web and digital, who has repeatedly made a public profession of faith for Bitcoin.

Something that therefore bodes well, both for those who want to have a car one day ASIC at home, both for those who dream of it next generation from Bitcoin miner. More efficient, cleaner, more distributed.