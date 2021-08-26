Bitcoin mining: hashrate tripled in two months

Bitcoin he has now recovered almost everything the hashrate lost during the Chinese mining crisis.

The problems of Bitcoin mining in China

The first symptoms of a squeeze on mining in China were already there in the second half of April, but they did a only temporary collapse of the hashrate, so much so that by mid-May he had already completely returned.

But precisely between the second half of May and the end of June, the squeeze made itself felt, with the Chinese government authorities having more or less voluntarily induced many Chinese mining farms to close.

The recovery of the hashrate

This led to a real one substantial collapse of the hashrate, which, however, is now in the recovery phase two months later.

Indeed, according to what reported by Cryptoquant, from June 28th the hashrate has almost tripled.

In fact, the minimum peak of this collapse was reached on June 28th. To tell the truth, the calculation of the hashrate is only an estimate, so different values ​​are available depending on who makes it.

According to what we read on Cryptoquant, the minimum peak on June 28 would have been 52 billion GigaHash / s, or 52 ExaHash / s. According to other sources, it would have been 68 Ehash / s, but still much lower than the peak of about 200 Ehash / s on May 13.

Also according to what we read on Cryptoquant, yesterday the Bitcoin mining hashrate would have returned to 152 Ehash / s, or almost triple compared to 28 June. According to other sources, it could be included in a fork ranging from 142 to 177 Ehash / s.

Bitcoin’s hashrate now doubles

The fact is that practically for all sources yesterday’s hashrate was more than double that of June 28th, and in any case on average quite close to triple.

It should be noted that this increase in the last few days has reduced the block time to less than 10 minutes, moreover at a time when there are never more than 280,000 transactions per day recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain, or less than the average of 2019 and of the 2020. However, more and more small-value transactions may have been moved off-chain to the Lightning Network.

All this is maintaining average fees on BTC transactions below $ 3, with the median even well below $ 1. Since the average transaction value is very high (around $ 200,000), these are negligible costs. On the Lightning Network, on the other hand, the fees are practically negligible, clearly lower than $ 0.01.

The reasons for the growth of the hashrate and the profitability of Bitcoin

The reason for the growth of the hashrate is probably due to the rapid rise in the profitability of Bitcoin mining, which went from 0.17 to 0.46 dollars per day for THash / s. In other words, it has almost tripled since June, like hasrate.

It must be said, however, that the increase in hashrate ultimately reduces profitability, which therefore appears to be set to decline a bit in the coming weeks, unless the value of BTC rises again. Note that Bitcoin’s current level of mining profitability is at its highest since July 2019.