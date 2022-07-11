Bitcoin mining: how does it work and who does it in Colombia? – News Technology – Technology

The market of cryptocurrencies it has become one of the most futuristic and ambitious economic arenas globally. Despite the fact that its behavior is evaluated on a daily basis, there are many doubts that prevail in the world of digital money.

The participation of miners is of vital importance within the bitcoin world, because they are the ones who can find the coins after solving various mathematical challenges investing time and enormous amounts of energy.

There are two kinds of miners: those who dedicate themselves to the subject as a hobby, as well as those who operate industrially and have much more robust facilities.. The day-to-day of both is not so different, only that the intensity and dimensions of their teams or operations centers vary, since constant monitoring of the platforms and maintenance of the equipment is required.

It is necessary to specify that mining bitcoins mainly means providing certain infrastructure to the network and receiving in return a payment that is generated, first, with a subsidy from the block and also with a compensation that is granted when the transactions are generated.

In Colombia, Milton Quiroga, who is the manager of CYTE, a leading company in information security, Systems Engineer, and also a professor at the Universidad de los Andes on issues of TCP/IP networks, Cryptography and Information Security Management, He has also been involved in bitcoin mining as a hobby. In an interview with EL TIEMPO, he explained that after being passionate about mathematics and hearing about the cryptoactive system, he decided to start mining to obtain more knowledge of digital currencies.

This is what the machines used for mining look like.

Nevertheless, These processes require a much more sophisticated technical system, not to mention the enormous amounts of energy consumed in the process. For this reason, he had to install several solar panels in his house that manage to counteract the enormous energy expenditure.

For his part, Carlos Accetta, Bitcoin miner and co-founder of the Terawatt LLC company, told this newspaper that his mining process is now more industrial and began in 2016 in Venezuela, taking into account that the electricity service was practically free. , which made the country an almost perfect setting to develop the activity. His first mine had a total of 10 pieces of equipment and was built in a room that had several air conditioning units in Caracas to keep the equipment cool.

The expert also pointed out that equipment such as the Antminer S19 or also the Whatsminer Microbt brand is currently used. In addition, he indicated that everything indicates that the Intel company would be focusing on launching a line for bitcoin mining as well.

Carlos indicates that his company is betting on developing the industry in Colombia, specifically with facilities that are going to use gas. With this, generate energy to mine and thus reduce carbon emissions from oil companies through an industrial center. Also, from Terawatt LLC they intend to be the first industrial miners in the country with a mine that will soon be operating.

Another approach is given by Theodoro Toukoumidis, CEO of Doctorminer, a company dedicated to providing the technology and energy to mine cryptocurrencies in Venezuela, one of the countries where it is cheaper to do this practice and where it is already regulated through The National Cryptoactive Superintendence explains that the potential is enormous in Latin America.

Bitcoin mining equipment

“The energy and the amount of natural resources are part of the process and work of a bitcoin miner, transforming that into energy, and this into value; obviously that happens through an industry that does not depend on bitcoin or mining but is the current energy industry where you can pass the work tests to issue bitcoins which are a new form of money that is decentralized and censorship resistant; that, in addition, it has a new exchange of value and language that does not depend on a central financial entity, but on many others that are part of this technology, makes all aspects of life change” explained Toukoumidis.

In addition, it points out that mining is that process in which computing power secures financial networks: they are processed and secured through the use of a computer with high-capacity processors that solve equations, verifying that a transaction sent from A a B is correct, has funds and is actually received.

One limitation, experts point out, is the lack of knowledge, taking into account that many companies identify miners as those who manage capital, which is not true. Miners do not handle or approve transactions, but are the ones who develop infrastructure to secure the bitcoin network, and this network has operating costs where 95 percent has a focus on electricity and energy.

bitcoin mining plant

