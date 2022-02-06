Bitcoin Mining, how much do you earn? How to become “miners”?

In recent times we no longer speak only of exchanges of cryptocurrencies, but the crypto world in general is increasingly within everyone’s reach and terms such as: Bitcoin mining!

With Bitcoin mining he identifies himself a profitable business which is the process of extracting the new tokens, that is, the creation of the new Bitcoins.

This digital currency was in fact born so that only it can be brought into the world 21 million and to create them there is the “Mining”.

In a rather simplistic way, the process of creating a Bitcoin must be understood as the result of a complex calculation solution provided by IT tools. That is, we talk about high-powered computer that work, often at the same time, and is therefore an energy-intensive process that has costs, not only for starting the business and purchasing the equipment, but also for the energy necessary for the machines to work. It is no coincidence that the highest percentage of miners concentrate in countries where electricity is cheap.

That said, the Bitcoin mining however, it is also a profitable business, even if for those who want to start the business independently it presents considerable difficulties as well as initial and maintenance costs incredible.

But let’s go see everything what it takes to become miners and also what are the possible earnings.

The premises for Bitcoin “mining” for those who want to become “miners”

Leaving aside halving, that is the halving of the profits of the miners which occurs cyclically, on average every four years, there are some things that those interested in the activity of mining must understand.

First of all in the world only 21 million tokens can be created and the system is organized so that the more BTC you mine, the more difficult the operation becomes. At the moment, between 18 and 19 million digital coins have already been mined.

The more time increases the more they are more powerful computers required and that consume more, making the mining process more and more expensive.

Still, another factor that makes it more difficult to mine Bitcoins is precisely the large amount of miners present nowadays, because in practice they compete with each other in the extraction process.

Hardware for Bitcoin mining and specialized computers. How much do ASICs cost?

From all the speech made previously it follows that whoever wants become a “miners”, ie undertake the business of Bitcoin mining must, first of all, have suitable hardware, which entails costs. It is possible to use assembled PCs, already internally equipped with a hardware for Bitcoin mining or alternatively there are companies that provide devices created for this purpose. Keep in mind that building a computer suitable for mining is building a war machineas it is an energy-intensive process.

To this we point out how Hardware for perfect mining ASIC computers, which were born precisely for the mining of Bitcoin and therefore have a large number of advantages, including lower energy consumption compared to a simple assembled for this purpose.

There may also be external hardware media that connect to your computer. In any case a hardware for the Bitcoin mining does not in itself have crazy prices, only that even having a computer for even 1,000 euros and buying a hardware to install you will not get great resultates. Because the extraction process will be so slow where the costs will far outweigh the earnings.

The case is different if you want to buy a specialized product already assembled for this purpose, but i prices go up enormously.

To get an idea of ​​the costs just go to Amazon and do a quick search. In any case, those who choose to buy a ASIC, the best in this field, must take into account that these are computers that do not have operating systems and that they cannot be used for operations other than Bitcoin mining. The term computer is in fact a misnomer for these devices ASICs which are simply mining hardware.

The ASIC machines to convey the idea in some cases exceed 10,000 euros, with a starting price around 1,500-2,000 euros.

The YouTube video of Francesco Claudio Mazza guides us in choosing the various ASIC models for Bitcoin mining:

After the Hardware, the cryptographic hash software is required for the “mining” of cryptocurrencies

Then there is the possibility of carrying out the activity of community mining, that is to subscribe to real communities that connect the miners, so after having been warned of the hardware you need to download a client. Or, you can also carry out the activity of Bitcoin mining in absolute autonomy.

Installation is required to mine Bitcoin on the hardware of a cryptographic hash software, that is, a software capable of processing Bitcoin transactions.

The problem is that the system is organized as a whole so that the more miners participate in the global mining activity, the more difficult it is to get to the solution of the calculations and extract the new tokens.

Also, the more powerful the computers working on the process, the more likely you are to find it faster solution.

When you choose to become gods autonomous miners you must also keep in mind that the investment is very expensive and you compete with millionaire companies and that they have invested huge capital for their Bitcoin Farm, that is, to organize a business of industrial level mining.

What is halving and how does it affect investors and Bitcoin miners?

Another phenomenon that interests those who want to undertake the mining business is halving, technically the process by which i revenues of the miners from the extraction are halved.

Now, this event happens every 210,000 new blocksand recurs on average every four years with the next appointment scheduled for 2024.

The halving was born with the aim of balancing supply and demand of a limited good in nature such as Bitcoins, with theirs 21 million mineable tokens, so that, as the profits for the miners fail, the price of the unit currency rises.

In any case, according to analysts, the correlation between halving and the market value of the coin, that is, between how mining affects the Bitcoin price, gets weaker and weaker. This means that if in the three cycles preceding the halving there has always been an upward spike in the value of BTC on the markets, now this will be increasingly derisory. proportional growth, with the consequence that there will actually be lower profits for miners.

How will miners be paid after all 21 million Bitcoins are mined?

At this point many will be wondering: but if you can only mine 21 million BTC, what do miners do after their full extraction? That is, if miners are paid with the newly mined Bitcoins, how will they be paid after there are no more new tokens?

After that the miners, who are responsible for validate Bitcoin transactions, will be paid through the commissions applied for the same to users.

Having said all this, it must also take into account that the fewer tokens left to extract the more these are difficult to undermine and we are already well under way.

Basically, tirradiating our conclusions they can say that, fun aside, for now becoming a miners requires starting capital and often the costs exceed the earnings. In addition to this, to really make a job of it requires a lot of time to devote to the activity.