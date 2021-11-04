News

Bitcoin mining is expected to bring $ 193 million to Laos in 2022

The small Asian country of Laos is expected to earn about $ 193 million from bitcoin mining alone in 2022, according to forecasts released a few days ago by Finance Minister Bounchom Ubonpaseuth, a very significant chunk of the $ 2.8 billion in national revenue. overall expected for next year.

In mid-September, Laos made a sudden U-turn allowing six local companies to mine cryptocurrencies. His government also allowed cryptocurrency trading and began work on regulating digital assets, thus marking a major departure from the country’s anti-crypto policy until then. In fact, we recall that cryptocurrencies had been banned in Laos since 2018.

Credit: Photo by David McBee from Pexels

The poorest country in Southeast Asia is therefore trying to capitalize on its hydroelectric dams that produce an abundance of low-cost electricity, thus attracting miners from around the world, especially after China’s crackdown, which was the first Country for mining until recently. The surplus of energy is used for mining, with the expected increase in national revenues, the government plans to allocate more funding to priority programs.

