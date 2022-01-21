Bitcoin mining is increasingly eco-sustainable

The mining farms of Bitcoin they are consuming more and more electricity from renewable energy sources. The news was given by the Bitcoin Mining Council, the global forum established in May 2021 by the main companies operating in crypto mining, which recently published the data of a statistical survey conducted during the last quarter of last year.

As often pointed out by prominent environmental protection organizations, mining of BTC and other protocol-based digital currencies proof-of work represents a potential obstacle to the reduction of CO2 emissions: the energy consumed by miners often comes from thermoelectric plants that use fossil fuels, especially when it comes to plants located in countries such as Russia or Kazakhstan. The gradual abandonment of the most polluting energy sources is an excellent opportunity to revive mining companies, which in the last year have been damaged by the bans imposed by Chinese regulators and have been subject to strong pressure from their shareholders.

Increase the share of green energy for Bitcoin mining

According to the data that emerged during the surveys of the Bitcoin Mining Council, between October and December 2021 in the cryptocurrency mining industry it increased by1% the quantity of energy deriving from plants solar, wind turbines And hydroelectric. Overall, the eco-sustainable energy mix was estimated to be around 58.5%, while the remainder 41.5% it remained tied to fossil fuels. In a note, the Bitcoin Mining Council made it clear that the statistics in question were collected on a voluntary basis, without the review of independent third parties.

Also according to the report, in the last months of 2021 the entire sector would have increased by 9% its technological efficiency, to which the leap of the 77% of the overall hashrate of the mining farms registered on the forum.

Bitcoin Mining Council founder Michael Saylor, who also holds the position of chief executive officer of the business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, commented on the progress made by miners in environmental sustainability as follows:

“This quarter we saw a positive trend with marked improvements in the energy efficiency and sustainability of Bitcoin mining, thanks to the technological advances made to semiconductors, the rapid expansion of mining in North America, the Chinese exodus, the global transition to the ‘sustainable energy and modern mining techniques. “

According to many experts, the ways in which many mining companies are meeting the demands of activists may pave the way for the growth of their stocks in 2022.