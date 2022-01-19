Bitcoin mining is more sustainable, but the hypothesis of a ban is making its way in Europe

The Bitcoin Mining Council published the results of the fourth quarter 2021 survey on the state of sustainability of the Bitcoin mining sector, finding that the portion of mining activities supported by renewable energy increased by 1% in the period under review, reaching 58, 5%.

Founded in May 2021, the Bitcoin Mining Council is a global forum of companies operating in the Bitcoin mining sector and which includes companies such as BitFury, Atlas Mining, Bit Digital and Bitfarms, just to name a few.

Q4 #BitcoinMining Council Survey Confirms Improvements in Sustainable Power Mix and Technological Efficiency. Estimated sustainable energy mix was 58.5%. Join us at 5pm ET today for a full briefing.https: //t.co/t1gTZV9GtT Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) January 18, 2022

Among the notable members of BMC there are Michael Saylor, founder and CEO of business intelligence firm Microstrategy and a staunch advocate of cryptocurrency. Saylor noted, “This quarter we have seen a continuation of the trend that sees significant improvements in energy efficiency and sustainability of Bitcoin mining thanks to advances in semiconductor technology, the rapid expansion of mining in North America, all of them. ‘exit of China and the global transition towards sustainable energy and modern mining techniques “.

Obviously the data must be taken, as they say in these contexts, cum grain salis since it is an internal investigation which collected information on a voluntary basis: there are no independent and certified third parties who can in any way guarantee the impartiality of the findings.

What is certain, however, is that the issue of the energy consumption of blockchains based on Proof of Work is a sensitive topic. Although the supply can be shifted as far as possible towards renewable resources, the fact remains that the PoW mechanisms are significantly onerous in terms of energy required. This is the reason why we look with interest at Proof-of-Stake solutions, a mechanism towards which blockchains such as Ethereum are destined to migrate in the future.

This is why the Vice President of the European Securities and Markets Authority, Erik Theden, expressed

concern about the growing use of renewable energy for Bitcoin mining, arguing that cryptocurrencies could pose a risk in achieving goals to tackle climate change. Theden invited European regulatory authorities to provide for the possibility of banning Proof-of-Work-based mining indicating Proof-of-Stake as the best and most energy efficient alternative.

On the other hand, this is not just an “academic” discussion: in the Svaneti region, Georgia, some citizens have even made a religious vow not to mine Bitcoin anymore to face the country’s energy crisis. It is a region whose economy has benefited particularly from tourism since 2000: the COVID-19 pandemic has obviously sent tourism into crisis, with consequent negative repercussions on the region’s economy. To cope with temporary economic hardship, many citizens of the region have relied on cryptocurrency mining (made particularly attractive also by the free provision in some areas) with an increase in electricity consumption such as to pose concrete problems of availability.

In the city of Mestia at the end of 2021 there was an increase in energy consumption equal to 237% compared to the average of previous years. The Energo Pro company called the increase in consumption “unsustainable” and on January 5 stated that the region was consuming 27 megawatts, or four times the energy that the infrastructure was designed to handle. In addition to Georgia, the cases of Iran, Kosovo and Kazakhstan who have recently banned Bitcoin mining, again to cope with the energy crisis.