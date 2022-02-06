Bitcoin mining is sustainable: what the experts say – InfoOggi.it

Bitcoin is the digital currency that has become a new way to transact. And this comes with the more important question “Is Bitcoin mining sustainable?”. We will discuss it here.

What is Bitcoin Mining?

It’s a process of creating brand new Bitcoins after solving a computational puzzle. This process is performed by high-end computers. This is so complex that it cannot be done by hand and also complicated enough to require incredible powers even for powerful computers.

Main features of Bitcoin Mining

Bitcoin mining is vital for maintaining the rule book of transactions, the foundation of Bitcoin.

To speed up the entire Bitcoin mining operation, miners have gotten a little sophisticated by using some complex machinery over the past few years.

It is the process of generating new Bitcoins by solving complicated computational puzzles.

Blockchain

While performing complicated math problems, Bitcoin miners create new Bitcoins. By verifying all transaction-related information, Bitcoin miners also make the Bitcoin payment network more secure and reliable.

Just like the normal transactions we do online or in-store, the Bitcoin exchange is called a Bitcoin transaction. All transaction information is stored in “blocks” created by the Bitcoin miner. Assigning these blocks to a public record is called a “Blockchain”. To verify these transactions in the near future, the nodes keep all records.

Verifying the transaction is part of a Bitcoin miner’s job, which is to check if the Bitcoin used in the transaction is genuine and not a duplicate digital currency. Whenever a miner adds a block to the Blockchain, that person is rewarded with a Bitcoin.

Previously

Previously or early in cryptocurrency or Bitcoin, miners worked individually. The miner would approach the person who wants to make a transaction, and after the completion of a transaction, the miner gets the rewards. To make the transaction or be part of the Blockchain, compelling computers are required.

As we said earlier, miners have to perform complicated mathematical calculations, which require a system that has appropriate configurations. To make that one transaction, it takes multiple times, so even the miner has to spend a lot of time in front of the system to complete just one transaction.

Current scenario

Nowadays, Bitcoin, or to be more precise and accurate, cryptocurrency has become an entire industry. The industry is only working for cryptocurrency. And to carry out the transactions, a company was formed. The company is equipped with all the high-end systems needed to carry out cryptographic transactions.

Here, some miners are approaching a person to make the transaction. Whoever transacts for the particular receives a reward with the name of the company the miner works for. And it is distributed to all team members instead of all miners who have approached the person.

Prospect

In case you work individually, it costs a lot of investment. It would be better if you had a compelling computer, a huge amount of electricity that costs a lot of money. But if you work in a company involved in a cryptocurrency transaction, you don’t have to invest a single penny out of your pocket. So, now you can decide if it’s sustainable and if so it’s not sustainable or not.

Environmental point of view

For high-end computers, Bitcoin mining requires a large amount of electricity, which goes without saying. And it’s not for the whole Bitcoin mining process. Each stage of Bitcoin mining consumes a significant amount of electricity. According to a research report, approximately 31.3 Terawatt hours of electricity were consumed by the Bitcoin network. And it is also responsible for generating 17.3 megatons of carbon dioxide. These measurements are for one year only.

Conclusion

After all the discussion about cryptocurrency mining, you can decide whether Bitcoin mining is sustainable or not. There are two cases, one is for an individual and another is for a group or company. And if you are thinking from an environmental point of view. So, depending on the primary source of this energy, you can conclude the sustainability of Bitcoin mining.