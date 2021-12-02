Bitcoin Mining on the Rise | The most bullish $ BTC signal of the moment

The time of the last Chinese attack on Bitcoin seems to be a long way off in time, even though a few months have actually passed. One last attack – this time at the mining – which as we had already said here on our pages – was on the contrary the demonstration of the strength and the impossibility of stopping Bitcoin.

Now there are also the numbers to prove us right, because thehashrate to “protection” of Bitcoin – or rather – which allows it to work, has almost doubled since the Chinese ban, the lowest moment for some years now.

Bitcoin hashrate mining continues to grow

Hashrate – back to the top of the pre-China ban

Our most loyal readers will remember what happened a few months ago – when China outlawed mining operations throughout its territory. An important problem, at the time, for Bitcoin, given that an extremely significant part of the hashrate was located in that country, taking advantage of very low cost electricity.

Some had even feared for the worst, with the markets having a rather nervous reaction. And instead, which among other things the experts of the geopolitics from Bitcoin they had already guessed, there would simply be a redistribution of the hasharate and therefore further decentralization – this time physical, of the protocol.

The hashrate in constant progression

The infographic shows the data of Blockchain.com, which are particularly clear on what is happening – that is, a now total recovery – a bullish signal because this hashrate also comes from updated machines – which consume less and are more efficient.

Huge investments by those who, if we pass the consideration, certainly have a multi-year vision of the market distributed over a long period of time, in order to be able to return from the investment.

In the US, new mining farms worth millions of dollars – Bitcoin is here to stay

Why bother with the Bitcoin mining even if we are simple investors? To dispel a myth that – fortunately less and less – continues to circulate among the detractors of Bitcoin. That is to say that Bitcoin could relatively quickly to fail as an ecosystem.

Faced with huge investments such as those that are also making companies listed in the USA, this hypothesis would seem to be definitively discarded. Companies that have planned investments with horizons beyond 10 years, with enormous costs and equally important fixed costs.

To paraphrase what the Americans say – put your money where your mouth is – or the invitation to invest in accordance with what is said. The great ones miner they are doing it, while we have no news of prophets of doom who have large short orders. Everyone draw their own conclusions – even in the face of a period of lateral movements for $ BTC, which could make someone lose enthusiasm.