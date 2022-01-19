Bitcoin Mining: Rhodium’s IPO is underway

Rhodium Enterprises IPO

The company, which is based in Texas, unveiled official request to the SEC, saying it plans to grossing approximately 88.8 million dollars net, assuming an initial price of $ 13 per share.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Rhodium Holdings, with which the company will repay some outstanding debts, including interest, but also to build new sites and for general business purposes, such as the purchase of new mining machines.

If the proceeds are greater, the proceeds in excess of the forecast will be used by Rhodium Holdings to build new sites and for general business purposes.

It will be the first IPO of 2022 for the crypto sector. To date, there are already other American mining companies listed on the stock exchange: Marathon, Bitdeer Technologies, Riot Blockchain and Bit Digital are listed on stock exchanges such as NASDAQ.

At a price of $ 13 per share, the company’s overall valuation is $ 1.7 billion. After listing on the Nasdaq, the shares will be traded under the ticker “RHDM”.

Rhodium’s sustainable Bitcoin mining

Rhodium uses a proprietary liquid-cooled technology for mining Bitcoin, with the aim of being the most sustainable and efficient miner in terms of costs.

The company currently has 125 megawatts (MW) of electrical power that can be used for Bitcoin mining at its first site in Texas, where it uses 33,600 ASICs with a total computing power of approximately 2.7 Ehash / s. This is more than 1% of the entire world hashrate.

Thanks to the funds raised with the IPO, in addition to a capital increase of 100 million dollars, they would like to open a second site in Texas with 225 MW of additional capacity by the end of 2022.

The company claims to have significantly lower electricity costs compared to the industry average, given that between January and September 2021 the average cost of electricity to mine 1 BTC was only $ 2,500. In the same period, the value of 1 BTC was practically always above $ 30,000, peaking at almost $ 65,000.

Texas therefore confirms an ideal place for Bitcoin mining, so much so that the senator Ted Cruz demanded that the state use natural gas that would normally be wasted to produce electricity to mine BTC.

The Texas Electric Reliability Council (ERCOT) predicts that Texas energy demand for Bitcoin mining could increase 5x by 2023.