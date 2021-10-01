Bitcoin mining scandal in Iran, the main stock exchange involved

Ali Sahraei, the head of the Tehran Stock Exchange, resigned today after a bitcoin mining farm was found at the headquarters of TSE (Tehran Stock Exchange). According to IRNA, Iran’s national news agency, rumors of a clandestine mining operation were initially dismissed as false by the state-owned Tavanir electricity company.

The exchange’s public relations department, however, discovered several ASIC miners in the building on Monday and then released an official statement about the illegal operation: some miners in the company building “.

Credit: Pixabay

In late May, Iran imposed a four-month ban on bitcoin mining due to frequent blackouts. It was due to expire on September 22, but there was no official announcement. The problem of energy costs and the environmental impact of the rest is becoming a problem almost everywhere in the world. It is no coincidence that, as reported by U.Today, an IT specialist was recently caught stealing electricity from a Polish police station.