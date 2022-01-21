Bitcoin mining still has good profit margins

“Since the peak in late October, hash price ($ / TH / day) has dropped from over 0.40 to just $ 0.22, but gross margins remain quite healthy, about 85% down from 91% of the peak ”, wrote analyst Christopher Brendler of a Wall Street investment firm, to explain that bitcoin mining, despite everything, still maintained a good profit margin.

He also noted that the gross margin numbers are based on the specifications of the “industry standard” S19 Pro mining machines. Brendler noted that the sell-off in mining stocks was due to a combination of falling bitcoin prices and a sudden shift in investor risk appetite.

Ph. Marco Verch

However, Brendler is still bullish on miners as he believes their valuations have been over-corrected while their fundamentals remain “excellent”. He thinks the weakness in the bitcoin price should force inefficient miners out of the market.

On January 10, Jefferies said that the drop in bitcoin price from the all-time high in November is hurting the shares of crypto mining companies, but it could still be good for them as it will discourage new entrants to space.