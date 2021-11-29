Bitcoin mining: very high profitability

Starting in early October the profitability of Bitcoin mining is once again very high.

The trend of the profitability of Bitcoin mining

In fact, the hashrate has not yet returned to maximum levels touched about mid-May, that is, before the Chinese ban on crypto mining, while instead the price of BTC did mark new records.

Taking into account the individual daily data, the annual record would have occurred in late August, when the hashrate was still at 134 Eh / s, but on November 9 the daily profitability of Bitcoin mining came very close to that annual record, thanks to the price shot above $ 67,000.

The most curious thing, however, is that the record of two years ago has not yet been reached, when daily profitability shot up to almost $ 0.5 per day per Th / s on June 26, 2019.

On that date, the price of BTC was only around $ 12,600, but the hashrate was just over a third of what it is today.

Until December last year, the estimated average profitability of Bitcoin mining was less than $ 0.15 per Th / s, but with the price soaring from less than $ 20,000 to over $ 40,000 in just over a year. month, already at the beginning of 2021 it reached nearly $ 0.3.

During the year, it fell below $ 0.2 on a few single days only, while it was often above $ 0.35.

In particular starting from 7 October it was practically always above 0.3 $, double the amount at the end of last year, peaking at $ 0.45 on November 9.

Miners accumulate BTC

With such profitability it is not surprising thatand many miners are not selling all the BTCs collected, to finance the costs of their business.

Bitcoin miners are the most profitable they have been in more than two years, and they’re holding more than ever and creating supply shocks by doing so #bitcoin – ₿ Didi Taihuttu ₿ ALLIN💥 (@Diditaihuttu) November 28, 2021

Indeed, after a short period of unloading, in the third decade of November they started again to accumulate part of the mined BTC.

The fact is that miners have to pay the high costs of their fiat currency business, and since they only collect Bitcoin they are forced to sell the mined BTC in order to pay the costs of mining. However, when the value of the collected BTC rises rapidly, as costs do not increase as quickly, they can afford not to sell them all. Those that don’t sell are in fact hoarded, often like reserve over the medium to long term in the hope that they can further increase in value.

Around the middle of the month the miners had started again to sell part of the BTC that they had started accumulating starting from the beginning of October, but for about ten days now they have started accumulating them again. It is possible that this means that expect a further rise in the price.