Bitcoin misses the ‘worst case scenario’ for the first time with a monthly close below $ 57,000

Bitcoin (BTC) failed to reach the November monthly close indicated by one of its best-known models, but the creator does not give up.

In a tweet posted on December 1, PlanB said it will give its floor model one more month to stand out.

BTC floor model under review

According to the “worst case scenario,” BTC / USD should have finished November at $ 98,000but a combination of factors helped produce a much lower monthly close.

With a final price close to $ 57,000, the pair missed the target completely, resulting in the first PlanB floor model error in Bitcoin history:

“First floor model mistake (after having guessed August, September, October). No model is perfect, but this is a big mistake and the first in 10 years! Anomaly / black swan? I’ll give the floor model another month. The S2F model remains unchanged and well on its way to the $ 100,000. Beware of trolls who confuse the floor model with the S2F model! “

$ 98K❌ Floor model first miss (after nailing Aug, Sep, Oct). No model is perfect, but this is a big miss and the first in 10y! Outlier / black swan? I will give Floor model 1 more month. S2F model unaffected and on track to $ 100K.

Recently, the floor model correctly predicted the monthly closures in August, September and October, contributing to hopes of a six-figure price in December.

As more traders and analysts accept that the 2021 bull market may take longer than expected to reach its peak, PlanB reiterated that its other BTC price prediction models remain valid.

These include the popular stock-to-flow tools, which indicate an average price of at least $ 100,000 between now and 2024. Expectations still focus on Bitcoin’s arrival in six-figure territory by the end of the year.

Bad timing for bulls?

The November close coincided with renewed bearish pressure on Bitcoin.

The panic over the coronavirus has been combined with the admission by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, that inflation will not be “transient in nature.”

Sentiment also took a hit, slipping from “neutral” to “fear,” as the Crypto Fear & Greed Index shows.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

The PlanB floor model, meanwhile, remains quite far from the indicated levels. Indeed, predicts a price of $ 135,000 for BTC / USD in just four weeks!