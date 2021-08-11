Bitcoin, more than $ 600 million stolen from the Poly Network platform

Bitcoin, $ 600 million theft: the Poly Network digital exchange platform, following a hacker attack, was stolen almost half a billion dollars in crypto assets

A whopping 600 million dollars in cryptocurrencies have been recently stolen. To reveal it is Poly Network, a digital platform that connects diverse blockchain. It is about one of the biggest thefts of virtual currencies. The hacker, according to the first rumors, they would have taken advantage of a Poly Network vulnerability to steal over 610 million dollars, according to the security company SlowMist.

Today, however, according to the Cnbc, the hackers would begin to return the stolen cryptocurrencies, with a message attached to the transaction explaining that they are “ready to return” what was stolen. For now, approximately $ 4.8 million would be returned.

“I think this proves that, even if you can steal digital assets, recycling them and making money from them is extremely difficult due to the transparency of the blockchain, “he commented Tom Robinson, analyst of blockchain for Elliptic, in an e-mail sent to Cnbc. “In this case,” he added, “the hackers concluded that the safest option was to return the stolen assets.”

Bitcoin theft: the biggest scam ever, the Mt.Gox case

But what happened to Poly Network it was not a singular case of scam. The most important cryptocurrency-related scam was the 2014 one on the Tokyo-based exchange platform Mt. Gox. A hacker attack caused 850,000 to be stolen Bitcoin (BTC), for an estimated value according to today’s listing of over 25 billion.

Of course, the founder Mark Karpeles was accused of complacency and negligence, considering that from 2010 to 2014 the exchange was the largest platform for trading BTC.

Bitcoin theft: the Africrypt platform

Around the last days of June, 69,000 disappeared Bitcoin, for a total of approximately $ 3 billion. Protagonist of the incident, the South African cryptocurrency exchange platform (commonly called exchange) Africrypt, run by the brothers Ameer And Raees Cajee.

According to reports from the news agency Bloomberg, in April, one of the two brothers, Ameer Cajee, 17, reportedly informed his clients that the company had been the victim of a hacker attack, asking them not to inform the authorities, so as not to hinder the recovery process of lost funds. But this was nothing more than a way to buy time. In fact, the cryptocurrencies they had all been transferred to other services, making them virtually untraceable.

Bloomberg he also explained that the country’s financial authority cannot, at present, initiate an investigation against companies such as Africrypt, as cryptocurrency assets are not considered financial products in South Africa.

Bitcoin Theft: The Story of Mirror Trading International

A similar situation had already occurred last year in South Africa, even if at the time it concerned “only” 23 thousand bitcoin, one third of the previous case. The platform Mirror Trading International, also a cryptocurrency exchange, had become the protagonist of a $ 1.2 billion scam.