Bitcoin mortgages – idealista / news

The latest in mortgages comes from the United States. Are the crypto mortgagesor mortgages guaranteed in virtual currency, such as the bitcoin. Li launched a Miami-based fintech company, which will allow its clients to use cryptocurrencies to buy properties with 30-year loans at low interest rates. Here’s how i bitcoin mortgages.

Milo, the fintech company that launched i mortgages secured by bitcoin in the United States, it is the first company in the world to equip itself with special software to create and grant mortgages guaranteed by virtual currency. At the moment the company has already issued home loans for millions of dollars: from 2022, properties will no longer necessarily be guaranteed to guarantee them, but it will be possible to use bitcoins as an underlying.

In short, those who own bitcoins can offer them as a guarantee to get a home loan. The duration of these mortgages can be up to 30 years at low interest rates and with faster deadlines than traditional mortgages. Furthermore, the bitcoins given as collateral remain, of course, the property of the customer and will serve to cover the purchase price of the house not covered by the mortgage. In fact, between bitcoin and crypto mortgage it is therefore possible to obtain a 100 percent mortgage.