Bitcoin Mortgages: It’s Reality!

And eventually the mortgages. There fintech Milo has in fact just announced that it will offer on the US market of the mortgages for the purchase of homes they will have Bitcoin as a guarantee.

A move that certainly does not surprise him passionate of this cryptocurrency, but that will surely be a huge surprise for those who continue to insist on the impossibility of use Bitcoin as if it were a common currency.

Bitcoin: Milo launches the first mortgages

Bitcoin mortgages are coming – here’s how they’ll work

The company is launching the initiative fintech Milo, which has decided to offer the possibility of have mortgages * without switch from fiat currencies, that is, using directly Bitcoin. The system, among other things, would have already been activated in the test phase for some selected customers and during the first part of the 2022 it should arrive on the market with free access for all.

The operation is simple, you offer your Bitcoins as a guarantee to get the payment of the property we are interested in, without therefore we will have to transact anything in dollars (given that we are talking about United States.

I believe this product will be a revolution for many, many people. Indeed, it offers very interesting aspects for the final consumer, who wants to continue to have their Bitcoins and diversify their investments with access to the real estate market – for another fantastic asset category.

This is what he said Josip Rupena – who is CEO of Milo, during the preparation interview with Insider, also anticipating that the service will soon be available to all customers of the group.

What does this mean for Bitcoin?

Milo surely it will not be able to guarantee important volumes on this type of service, but it will still be a pioneering service which will offer a new outlook to the banking system, which in our opinion is still too anchored to the world of classic payments.

The project obviously points to the many who have become millionaires with their investments in Bitcoin and that now having no intention of getting rid of it – especially during an unexciting market phase – they would still like to look to other markets. margin call, in the sense of the configuration for the coverage in the mortgage in the case – for us at this point very rare – in which Bitcoin should lose much of its value.

However, it remains an important initiative that pays off Bitcoin still protagonist of the revolution. A cascading revolution that will also pass by States like El Salvador, services fintech like those of Milo and also specific services like the one we talked about today.