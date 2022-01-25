Bitcoin moves with shares | Markets at the mercy of the Fed

Bitcoin back up $ 37,000 and then he repeats them, but in any case he shows himself on the market much stronger than what we had seen during the weekend and also in the early morning yesterday. A morning that had seen him reach very low price levels, around $ 33,200, which had made them fear for the worst, that is, for the achievement of a further and lower resistance.

The Federal Reserve has already scared the markets enough: today the showdown

Bitcoin at the mercy of macro datacheap

Like all the rest of the financial assets, Bitcoin is at the mercy of one macro situation very difficult also for the equity sector, with all the main indices of the USA stock exchange who, albeit to a lesser extent, are suffering from the same problems.

In the center, as we have already said several times, are the winds of tight that expire from Federal Reserve, with the US central bank which is found to operate in a relatively confined space. On the one hand, the need to stop inflation as far as possible. On the other, that of continuing to drug markets with less than fair management of the monetary base.

Today will be the first of two days dedicated to FOMC, an event that all investors – especially those in the equity markets – are waiting for. In fact, more will be known about the policies regarding interest rates FED, which will, for obvious reasons, also have repercussions for the crypto world.

The correlation with stock exchanges is now obvious

And we are pleased to have been among the first in the world to talk about this, even taking some insult and some mockery. However, the situation needs to be specified further to provide our readers with some tools to understand the situation.

Correlation is not eternal

When we talk about correlation between stocks and Bitcoin we’re not talking about something eternal, but of a factual fact that emerges from their performance. The correlation with NASDAQ, but also with S&P 500 it is obvious and for all to see. The infographic we attach should be sufficiently explanatory.

The correlation is now evident even for the critics of Cryptocurrency

The correlation stems from the fact that monetary issues are dominant today

In a market that is dominated frominflation, where in the USE we have practically reached full employment (and therefore also the possible margin of growth of companies), the questions monetary are the most relevant. Even a small movement in rates can trigger what we have seen in the last 2-3 weeks,

Europe is weak, but not too much

Among other things, Europe would not seem to play a particular role in all this. ECB continues to remain wait-and-see, not considering inflation still something to intervene on (also because we would still be far from full employment).

The fact is that the European market however, it has never had a major impact on the Bitcoin or others cryptocurrencies. Self ECB were to intervene on rates we could see a small squeeze, but still to a lesser extent than we have seen with FED.

How the macro scenario will change in the coming weeks

Difficult to make predictions now, even if the main theme it will in all likelihood always remain the same. On the one hand the need to try to contain inflation, on the other hand the little space they have central banks to start doing tapering and ad raise rates.

If this hypothesis were to follow the 2009, we would see ourselves in front of a definitely non-linear policy, with Fed that despite being worried about inflation, could decide to let it run for some more time, terrified by the hypothesis of bring down the financial markets.

Good performance for gold: Bitcoin is not yet its digital version

When it comes to Bitcoin as digital gold in all likelihood it opens up to major misunderstandings, which can cause more than a few headaches for those who invest, especially if with little experience.

Bitcoin and gold: for once the second wins

The correlation between the price of one and the other has never been present beyond a certain extent – and while thegold has had a decent performance since the beginning of the year – + 0.50% – at least for its fees, Bitcoin it has lost a little more than the overall 20%. It is not certain that the correlation will not tern to become decidedly more important in the coming months, but for the moment it is between equity sector And cryptocurrencies that the fundamental game will be played.

Why is Bitcoin related to stocks?

Some of our readers, even through ours official Twitter account, he asked us why this correlation is so close in recent weeks, though $ BTC was born to overcome the decisions of the central bank.

The point is exquisitely speculative. We are in fact facing a historic moment for the markets where hold dollars – self FED should he follow up on his intentions – it will be more convenient. And the markets, always driven by incentives, move accordingly.

It’s not Bitcoin that can’t get rid of the influence of major central banks, but rather the fiat currencies who see their value closely related to the decisions of Fed. Nothing new under the western sun, while on the east the game could be very different. The leader of the People’s Republic of China does not seem to be enthusiastic of the squeeze that central banks of the west may start soon. And for a curious twist of fate, for once Chinese government And Bitcoin they will be on the same side of the fence.