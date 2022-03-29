Bitcoin moving towards $58,000? This 2019-like pattern suggests an uptrend for BTC

A sharp reversal in Bitcoin (BTC) price from an otherwise bearish technical set-up has raised its chances of hitting the $58,000 level in Q2.

Bitcoin coming out of its bottom?

In the daily period, Bitcoin broke out of its ascending triangle on March 27 to the upside, providing the highly anticipated $50,000 level within its range.

Interestingly, ascending triangles are continuation patterns, meaning that they are usually resolved by sending price in the direction of its previous trend once it breaks out of its restricting range.

Bitcoin, which was trending lower before forming an ascending triangle, avoided a major downside. Instead, It managed to break above the upper horizontal trend line of the pattern around $45,000, and followed the move up by reaching almost $47,700, a level last claimed on Jan 2, 2022.

This turned out to be one of the few cases where ascending triangles emerge at the end of a downtrend. For example, Bitcoin underwent a sharp reversal to the upside, from $3,100 to $14,000, after painting a similar triangle pattern between December 2018 and April 2019, according to veteran market analyst Peter Brandt. he pointed the 28th of March.

Also, compare present pattern to similar structure in 2019 (left) #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/IyB2j7f8F6 — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) March 27, 2022

The fractal heightens the potential for Bitcoin to undergo a decisive breakout from its “rising reversal triangle”, by a prolonged price rally towards the level that has a length equal to the maximum distance between the upper horizontal trendline of the triangle , that is, around USD 58,000, as shown in the graph below.

Daily price chart of the BTC/USD pair with an ascending reversal triangle setup. Source: TradingView

Weekly TimeFrame: Will it hit $69,000?

Meanwhile, independent analyst “Dave The Wave” eyes Bitcoin for a rally to its current record high of $69,000.

The analyst exhausted the bullish forecast based on a broader ascending triangle pattern, along with Bitcoin’s logarithmic support level, on a weekly scale.

Nevertheless, his setup also raised the chances that Bitcoin could drop below $40,000 after failing to break $69,000.

I think the way you have your chart highlighted could be a real possibility — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) March 28, 2022

Why is the $52,500 level the most decisive level?

Bitcoin’s ascending triangles on shorter and longer time frame charts present extremely bullish outlook. However, immediate downside risks are still present when considering the critical weekly moving averages and Fibonacci retracement levels.

Specifically, Bitcoin’s current move higher came after it repeatedly tested its 100-week exponential moving average (EMA; the black wave) as support.

In the meantime, A fib line at 0.236 (near $36,000) of the Fibonacci retracement chart, drawn from the $69,000 move up to $26,000 move down, acted as additional support. The $26,000 level coincides with the 200-week EMA (the blue wave).

Interestingly, the bounce appeared exactly similar to the price action witnessed between November 2019 and January 2020. Back then, BTC’s price rally exhausted itself by hitting the 0.618 FIB (close to $10,500) line in February. of 2020, leading to a correction towards the 200 week EMA a month later.

If Bitcoin repeats the same movement in 2022, The BTC/USD pair could reach its current FIB 0.618 line near $52,500, only to correct the 200-week EMA near $26,000. Conversely, a decisive move above the Fibonacci level could trigger ascending triangle setups, as mentioned above.

The opinions and views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.