Bitcoin, mysteries, conspiracy theorists and the usual world domination

In our journey around Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, this time around we are talking about plots and conspiracy theorists.

Cryptocurrencies are something fascinating and mysterious. In reality, there are many mysteries surrounding cryptocurrencies that excite people’s imaginations. First of all, the identity of the Japanese (presumed) who created the Bitcoins remains shrouded in mystery. Secondly, John McAfee, considered a true cryptocurrency evangelist, was found hanged in a Spanish cell. An even more disturbing detail: John McAfee himself, two years earlier had written on Twitter: “If I commit suicide, it wasn’t me”. But how many extraordinary stories are circulating around cryptocurrencies. Some are true, some are a little inflated, some are bogus.

Bitcoin, a weapon of domination of a destroyed way

Of course, it cannot fail to strike how these non-existent and created out of thin air coins have become a leading economic reality and have come to be worth mountains of money. All this mystery, all this difficulty in understanding what lies behind easy money made anonymously, but also indecipherable … In short, there are all the elements to excite the imagination of the conspiracy theorists. Let’s see what conspiracy theories were born around cryptocurrencies and what fueled them. Obviously this is a list that cannot be exhaustive in any way.

According to some conspiracy theorists, cryptocurrencies were created by occult strong financial powers that have been secretly working for years on a collapse of the world economic system. Throwing the bags to the ground and transforming traditional currencies into waste paper, here is that the mysterious masters of cryptocurrencies would literally find themselves the masters of the world. But there is also a variant. The variant is that cryptocurrencies were born as a trivial mathematical and financial experiment, but then the strong powers took possession of it and made it become the center of a plan to conquer the world.

Feud between would-be world rulers

However, there is also no lack of theories of opposite sign. According to this kind of alternative conspiracy theories, cryptocurrencies were created by members of this elite working for world domination, who they would have repented and created cryptocurrencies as a kind of free port to escape the dictatorship of central banks. The paradox is that conspiracy theories about cryptocurrencies are intertwined with other conspiracy theories about central banks and the seigniorage. So the conspiracy narrative has enjoyed producing all the possible nuances of the relationship between these two conspiracies. So if for some cryptocurrencies and central banks they are allies in a world domination plan, for others they may be in competition for the same project or one the antidote to the other.

The Covid pandemic has increased all this because the understandable anxiety and paranoia for the current situation has thrown fuel on the fire of these fantasies. Obviously, among the critics of cryptocurrencies there are absolutely rational and irreproachable subjects who see behind this value without control, a risk of destabilization for the economy.

Such an alarm is absolutely justified, even if it will then be necessary to assess whether this destabilization will actually occur or not.

Our world is becoming more and more complex and indecipherable and perhaps it is inevitable that this hypercomplexity will generate these fantasies.