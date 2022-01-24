Bitcoin never so bad since May, and the “Pikachu Pattern” meme pops up

While there is already talk of Cryptapocalypse due to the long period of loss experienced by cryptocurrencies in recent weeks, the agencies specialized in the analysis of the crypto market report that in the past few days Bitcoin has had its worst week in eight months to this part.

After a series of particularly tough liquidations, Bitcoin seems to have stopped at $ 35,000 on Sunday evening, reaching a little less than the maximum value reached at the end of November, equal to approximately 69,000 Dollars. However, it is not clear whether the collapse of Bitcoin has really stopped or if the cryptocurrency could lose value further.

Surely, in the last 24 hours Bitcoin gained 1.6% of value: this is a timid sign of recovery, which however must be followed by consistent improvements in the next few days to avoid a further collapse. In fact, already ten days ago, many traders had the illusion that the devaluation of Bitcoin had ended at the first encouraging signs recorded by the market.

Anyway, in the last week Bitcoin has lost 19% of its price, recording the worst week since last May. If the collapse of May 2021 was linked to fears of a possible Chinese cryptocurrency ban (which then occurred in September), those of recent weeks have developed in relation to the possibility of a regulation of the crypto market by the American Federal Reserve.

According to analysts at Fairlead Strategies, the recent Bitcoin crash was “charged with emotion”, that is, linked more to investor concerns about market volatility than to a physiological readjustment of the latter, as others have suggested. Meanwhile, some prominent investors in the cryptocurrency market, like the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, they continued to invest heavily in digital currency even during and after the crash, showing enormous confidence in the latter.

Social media, on the other hand, have as usual been filled with memes and sarcastic comments on the collapse of Bitcoin: for example, many are on Reddit. are convinced that Bitcoin follows a “Pikachu Pattern”, or a market pattern that follows the shape of the iconic Pokémon. Don’t believe it? Take a look at the image at the bottom of this news!