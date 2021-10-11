Bitcoin, new consolidation phase after bullish news

Major digital currencies fell on Sunday evening, with the global cryptocurrency market cap shrinking by 2.55% to $ 2.26 trillion.

What happened

At the time of publication, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up 0.21% daily to $ 54,953.40; over the past seven days, the world’s leading cryptocurrency gained 14.59%.

The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), in the last 24 hours it lost 3.97% to 3,434.48 dollars; in the last seven days ETH has registered + 1.48%.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) lost 5.7% to $ 0.23; in the last seven days the Shiba Inu themed coin has had an increase of 6.02%.

Harmony (ONE) was the cryptocurrency with the highest daily rise, according to data from CoinMarketCap; the coin focused on decentralized applications (DApp) jumped 23.53% to 0.26 dollars; in the last seven days ONE recorded an increase of 47.64%.

ONE gained 24% on BTC and 28.64% on ETH.

Because it is important

The two main cryptocurrencies on the market, BTC and ETH, stabilized within a bullish flag pattern over the weekend: according to Melanie Schaffer of Benzinga, this could indicate the fact that the coins will face a period of consolidation.

Cryptocurrency analyst on Sunday Michaël van de Poppe highlighted this consolidation on Twitter.

Meantime, JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) said he expects BTC to become a substitute for gold.

In a note, the bank said that “institutional investors appear to be returning to Bitcoin, perhaps seeing it as a better hedge against inflation than gold.”

The general adoption of BTC could also receive a boost: a report by Arcane Research, entitled ‘State of Lightning’, in fact highlighted that BTC’s Lighting Network will have nearly 700 million users in 2030.

According to Arcane Research, 90% of citizens of El Salvador, where BTC is legal tender, will use the level 2 payment protocol by 2026.

The co-founder of ETH Vitalik Buterin however, he spoke out against the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, calling the attempt to push people to use BTC as “reckless”.

Buterin said the decision could lead to “large numbers of innocent people being attacked or scammed.”

Read also: Nayib Bukele and Vitalik Buterin among the 100 most influential of Time