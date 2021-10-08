Bitcoin: new purchases for Senator Lummis

In mid-August the US Senator, Cynthia Lummis, bought more bitcoins.

He reveals it a report published by the SEC according to which Lummis allegedly bought BTC on August 16 for an unspecified amount between $ 50,000 and $ 100,000.

Cynthia Lummis has always supported Bitcoin

On August 16, the price of bitcoin fluctuated between $ 45,700 and $ 48,000, so to date it would have provided the senator a gain of more than 15%.

Lummis has long been a supporter of bitcoin, and in the past he had already declared that he had purchased others. However, it is not known how many it owns.

US senators with earnings over $ 119,554 are required to disclose certain financial transactions under the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012 (STOCK Act). This also includes purchases and sales of stocks, bonds, commodity futures and other securities, if done with transactions over $ 1,000.

Lummis was also the treasurer of the Wyoming state, and he got to say that during that time he always tried an asset that was a good store of value, without finding it. His tenure as Wyoming treasurer ended in 2007, two years before Bitcoin was created.

Cynthia started to taking an interest in Bitcoin in 2013, when its price was $ 320, thanks to the son-in-law and some friends.

The US is increasingly fascinated by Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

The investment platform Public, with over 1 million users, is about to add cryptocurrency trading. In fact, he claims that cryptocurrencies are gaining momentum as a compelling asset class.

Public describes itself as a kind of investment “social network”, because its users can follow the most popular traders, share ideas within the community and own fractional shares of stocks and ETFs.

The cryptocurrencies added are bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), cardano (ADA), dogecoin (DOGE), litecoin (LTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), stellar (XLM), ethereum classic (ETC), dash (DASH) and zcash (ZEC ).

Of the million users of Public, 90% are first-time investors in this field.