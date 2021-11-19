Bitcoin, new record at 66 thousand dollars on the push of the first crypto ETF on Wall Street

MILAN – Bitcoin surpassed $ 65,000 for the first time and hit $ 66,000 on Wednesday afternoon, up about 5% in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the year, the run of the main cryptocurrency has thus reached + 120%.

The record was expected, given that the valuation of the main cryptocurrency had hovered around $ 64,000 for several hours, after yesterday’s debut of the Proshares bitcoin strategy etf (BITO), the first bitcoin futures ETF, which today earns 2, 6% after + 3.5% on the first day.

The fact that millions of Americans who invest in ETFs can now also use this tool to invest in the price of bitcoin is a turning point for the cryptocurrency market. Last week, given the optimism of operators for the green light to the ETF, bitcoin had crossed the threshold of 60,000 dollars for the first time since April, the month during which it had reached the previous record of 64,888.99 dollars. The stock of Coinbase, the cryptocurrency trading platform, is up 2.5% today.

As Bloomberg recalls, this year’s ride was certainly not a regular one. The tide of liquidity injected into the markets during the pandemic, speculation and the bet that crypto-assets are increasingly used by institutional investors are behind its rally. But there have been steep ups and downs, such as in June when it plummeted below $ 30,000, due to growing skepticism about the use of energy resources necessary to power its technological infrastructure (and in particular the process of mining, the calculations of supercomputers digging on the net in search of new coins) and the very severe squeeze dictated by China. However, the sector migrated out of the Asian power and from there the prices started to rise again.