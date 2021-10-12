News

Bitcoin, new record by the end of the year?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The try to regain all-time highs of $ 64,000. If China has banned cryptocurrencies, the situation is different in the rest of the world and in the United States.

In the US, concerns about Bitcoin regulation are easing, and hopes that a Bitcoin ETF can be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission are rising.

This could be the new catalyst that could lead Bitcoin to hit new records. Good news also from data on Bitcoin transactions, which reached a new all-time high last week. Where will October go?

We expect new records by the end of the year for Bitcoin, but it will be important to enter at the right time in order not to incur losses. In the video below you can find a video analysis on Bitcoin.

Loading...
Advertisements

Good vision.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
646
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
513
News

Cinema, all films out in October
430
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
371
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
326
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
292
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
283
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
270
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
267
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top