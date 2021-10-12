Bitcoin, new record by the end of the year?

The try to regain all-time highs of $ 64,000. If China has banned cryptocurrencies, the situation is different in the rest of the world and in the United States.

In the US, concerns about Bitcoin regulation are easing, and hopes that a Bitcoin ETF can be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission are rising.

This could be the new catalyst that could lead Bitcoin to hit new records. Good news also from data on Bitcoin transactions, which reached a new all-time high last week. Where will October go?

We expect new records by the end of the year for Bitcoin, but it will be important to enter at the right time in order not to incur losses. In the video below you can find a video analysis on Bitcoin.

Good vision.