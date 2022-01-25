Bitcoin: new record for the difficulty of mining

Bitcoin mining difficulty has reached its all-time high.

In fact, a few days ago it rose to over 26.6TH / sor the highest value ever.

Bitcoin mining difficulty record

Suffice it to say that at the end of 2020 it was at 18.6TH / sand at the beginning of 2019 it was under 6TH / s. So in three years it has more than quadrupled.

The cause is the continuous increase of the hashrate, again back close to the all-time highs. Indeed the more the hashrate increases the more the speed with which blocks can be undermined increases, causing blocktime to drop. This is the average time between adding one block to the Bitcoin blockchain and adding the next one.

The Bitcoin protocol is designed to always maintain a blocktime of about 10 minutes, so when the hashrate increases it must also increase the difficulty of mining in order to compensate for the faster extraction speed of the hashes that validate the blocks.

The absolute historical record of the hashrate was hit a few days ago, then it is inevitable that the difficulty is also at its maximum. Furthermore, it must be borne in mind that the difficulty is only updated every two weeks.

To tell the truth, hashrate levels similar to the current ones had already occurred in May 2021, before the Chinese ban, and in fact even then the difficulty recorded new highs, rising above 25 for the first time in history.TH / s. But at the time, the price of BTC was around $ 50,000, not $ 35,000 as it is now.

Bitcoin’s profitability collapses

In fact, in the last few weeks there has been a real one collapse of the profitability of Bitcoin mining.

It was just under $ 0.4 a day for THash / s in May 2021, rising to $ 0.45 during the November 10th price spike. It has now plummeted below $ 0.2, suggesting that if the value of BTC does not rise, the hashrate will most likely have to fall.

In fact, more hashrate means more electricity consumption, or more costs. Since the remuneration of the miners is in BTC, and not in dollarsi, when the value of BTC falls, the profitability of mining also falls, causing miners to shut down the machines that consume the most.

It should also be noted that in recent years the efficiency of the ASICs used to mine Bitcoin has greatly increased, so even if they have a higher hashrate, the new models consume much less than the previous ones. For this reason it is possible to have a very high hashrate even with a lower BTC value.

However, it remains very likely that the hashrate will end up decreasing anyway, forcing the protocol to make abrupt adjustments of the difficulty, making it decrease even relatively a lot.

At present it seems legitimate to imagine that in the coming weeks hashrate and difficulty can drop considerably.