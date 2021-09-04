Bitcoin, new scam promises payment of over 20 thousand euros

Email scams never end and right now a new message is threatening users. In your inbox you may receive an email with the subject: “You have received EUR 14,790.55 in your Bitcoin account“.

Such a message might entice someone to continue reading and that’s exactly what scammers are hoping for. Opening the email you may find yourself in front of a text similar to this:

“Hello my dear friend,

this is an automatic notification that your wallet has been credited with 0.5 Bitcoin funds.

Total $ 25,087.95

This payment will appear in your account approximately 20 minutes after confirmation

Confirm now“

Be wary of mysterious emails that promise you Bitcoin payments, these are phishing attempts

Reading such an email, one is led to believe that accessing the platform is enough to get rich. The promised Bitcoin value is quite high and tends to entice someone less attentive. However, you have not won absolutely anything, in fact it is exactly the opposite.

Scammers want to get as many people into the phishing net as possible in order to steal all their savings. They ask the unfortunate to log into a non-existent online platform exclusively to steal personal data.

Among these sensitive data there are certainly the numbers of the credit card and the current account, which will then be the object of attention by the scammers. Our advice is to immediately trash messages similar to the one indicated and absolutely do not believe in mysterious winnings in Bitcoin.