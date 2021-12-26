Bitcoin: next virtual salary? | Trend Online

For those who chew a bit of football, it is increasingly common to hear about fan tokens, of cryptocurrencies.

Let’s try to clarify the concept, taking up what was published by the site agendadigitale.eu:

“Sport is proving to be a channel for the exchange of cryptocurrencies. The crypto market is exploiting the deep crisis of sports clubs, to increase the turnover of fan tokens and attract new investments. Here are the biggest problems.”

Have you ever heard of Socios.com? Let’s try to understand what it is, using the words reported by the site calcioefinanza.it:

“Created by Chiliz, a cryptocurrency that is the leading blockchain provider for the global sports and entertainment industry, Socios.com is an engagement platform that deals with launching Fan Tokens associated with football clubs or other companies that belong to the world of sport. “

Fan Tokens are nothing more than cryptocurrencies for the benefit of the fans of the football teams associated with the platform that allow for discounts, concessions, etc.

But what is a cryptocurrency? What are Bitcoins?

Bitcoin: what it is

In recent years, some more, some less, has heard of Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies. For better or for worse, they have done and, especially lately, they are causing a lot of discussion. Not everyone, however, knows exactly what it is, either for a still approximate information, or for a lack of real interest in learning more about the subject.

So let’s try to do a little bit of clarity.

A simple but exhaustive definition is provided by an article published on the focusjunior.it website:

In practice, the cryptocurrency (“hidden coin“) it’s a medium of exchange, just like the euro, but unlike the latter it is digital and not physical. Furthermore, unlike most of the existing traditional currencies, Bitcoin does not belong to a central body or organization: the security and the very structure of the system are entrusted to a distributed database in a network of connected computers. “

How can they be bought?

Also in this case, we use the help of what is published on the site Altroconsumo.it:

“Buying is similar to buying any currency, such as, for example, the British pound. The only difference is that the British pound is a watermarked piece of paper with Queen Elizabeth’s face printed on the BitCoin it is not made of paper (it is immaterial), but it is a series of numbers, that is, it is a code. “

All that remains is to find out how it works now.

Bitcoin: how it works

Not being materials, or pieces of printed paper, Bitcoins do not fill the vault of any of the Central Banks in the world. Simply, being codes, they are stored in huge databases which, through encrypted writing systems, allow the tracking of transactions, exchanges and the generation of virtual currency.

Obviously there are special platforms used to regulate all operations. Each user is identified based not on their name and surname, but on the basis of a code. The user in question sends a series of data which, in turn, are transmitted to a so-called network of nodes.

When the network validates the transaction, it generates a new block that joins the block chain, better known as the blockchain. At this point, the money is credited to the beneficiary’s account, which in turn is made up of encrypted numbers and codes.

What is the substantial difference between these virtual market operations and those of the so-called real market? First of all, there is no intervention by the Central Banks. Secondly, the costs are much lower than in the traditional market. Finally, the times are also much faster.

It follows that, once a transaction has been followed, it cannot be canceled. Unlike, for example, a buy / sell order on the real market which has a minimum amount of time to be revoked.

Bitcoin: how to ride a roller coaster?

Probably the so-called virtual currency can be for many but not for everyone.

If we think that at the beginning of January 2017, or about 5 years ago, the price of a Bitcoin was equal to about 946 euros and that, on 10 November it reached its maximum at 59,669.1 euros, we can understand how, in the last 60 months alone, Bitcoin has come a long way. A lot, indeed a lot.

There was no lack of fluctuations, especially in the last two months, in which there was an important retracement. In order, the latest news on the contagiousness of the Omicron variant, the inflationary recovery with possible interventions on market rates and the hypothesized fiscal tightening on virtual currencies. have helped make the last two months a roller coaster with reduced braking.

Already in the 2017/2018 period, when the Federal Reserve raised market rates for the last time, the trend of Bitcoin was quite fluctuating and volatile.

Investments for strong minds and hearts, then? They are certainly not suitable for those who are apprehensive as soon as they see their capital worth one euro less than the previous day. No, for these investors, cryptocurrencies are a market to keep their distance from.

For those who have some experience in the financial field, know the trappings of planning and know they can afford a diversification of their portfolios that includes even a small part in cryptocurrencies, then it could be interesting to grasp the signs of market weakness in order to take advantage of them.

Bitcoin: is it to be trusted?

One of the observations that can arise spontaneously is certainly the following: is cryptocurrency to be trusted? Basically it is a virtual currency, there is absolutely nothing material. Technology has made great strides in recent years and, in this sense, security has gained abundantly. All transactions are encrypted and therefore, your purchases are safe from hackers and malicious people.

The only precaution that you must use is to keep your passwords and access codes safe. This rule, however, now applies to any site or social network that you need or want to use. So, nothing new or particularly challenging or sensational.

It should also be stressed that these are always and in any case regulated investments and therefore perfectly legal transactions. In fact, someone might think of operating on the dark web or under secret circumstances. None of this. The only secrecy is that due to the fact that, instead of your name and surname, there are codes to identify you and your position on the market.

So, especially pay attention to the volatility of the investment: that is to be taken into account and, within a few hours, it could even lead to painful losses (as well as to screaming gains). As they say, only for fearless hearts.

Bitcoin: goodbye cash?

What significance can the spread of cryptocurrencies have? Could it really mean abandoning cash, the alternative to cash and credit cards?

In a period in which the limitation of the use of cash is becoming increasingly tight (remember that from 1 January 2022 it will not be possible to make cash payments over 1000 euros), can the use of Bitcoin be a way to circumvent the rules?

There is the taxation on earnings, the denunciation of what is deposited with non-resident intermediaries: all very nice, in theory. In practice, in a market that is substantially anonymous and for which there are no precise estimates of how widespread it is in Italy, the rumors are many while the facts, if they are not zero, are very close.

To date, there is no obligation of e-commerce sites, merchants and banks to communicate transactions carried out with bitcoins. In short, if obligations to this effect are not introduced, there will always be a simple and accessible escape route.

It is therefore rather difficult to translate into practice what is explicit from the theoretical point of view. Here, in the absence of new regulations, cryptocurrencies are proposed as a means of payment able to circumvent the obstacle of the limitation of cash. Among other things, with faster transactions and with less risk, since you don’t even need to carry cash in your briefcase.

Bitcoin: next virtual salary?

Some might smile on hearing about using Bitcoin for the payment of salaries and more. In fact, there is a city in the United States, namely Jackson, in the Tennesee, which is thinking of paying not only salaries, but also the suppliers of goods and services in virtual currency.

It would be a turning point in a certain epoch-making sense, strongly supported by the local Mayor, Scott Conger, an ardent supporter of virtual currency and former Bitcoin salary earner.

The choice would be left to the single employee and to the single supplier who could thus opt for the most welcome solution. While it is true that Jackson is not a metropolis, it is equally true that it would be a significant boost for the cryptocurrency market. Also and above all at the media level.

Obviously, just in case, the Mayor in question, should contact an external circuit to make payments, capable of converting dollars into bitcoins, as it is not possible, under the Tennessee legislation, to hold cryptocurrencies in one’s own cash fund and therefore make payments directly.

The debate in the United States is becoming more pressing and politically redundant every day. Between those who would like to avoid government interference in the world of cryptocurrencies and those who instead push for strict regulation and important taxation, the confrontation is heated more and more every day.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin seems to be going its own way, regardless of all the hype it is bringing with it.

What seemed utopia has become reality, albeit limited to the city in question. Tangible reality. The beginning of a new era?