Bitcoin, NFTs, metaverses: 2021 for the crypto sector

The 2021 In the crypto sector will be remembered as the year of records and new trends: from the ATH of many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, through the boom of NFTs to the ban of China, here the 10 facts that marked the year that is about to end

The 10 facts that marked the crypto sector in 2021

Bitcoin’s price record

2021 was an extraordinary year for the entire market, with one bullrun characterized by important price records for all cryptocurrencies. Stands out Bitcoin, which, after the record at the end of December 2020, when it reached $ 20,000 again, went further.

At the beginning of the year, Tesla’s announcement of investing Bitcoin led the cryptocurrency queen to a rally that saw her touch $ 63,000. Then came the reverse of Elon Musk and then again the ban on China, and the consequent descent. End of the bullrun, many will have thought. But no because in October BTC started to rise up to almost $ 69,000 last November 10th.

The rise of Bitcoin pales in the face to the excellent performance of Ethereum. The quintessential altcoin started the year at $ 736 and went up to touch the 5,000 dollars on November 16, when its climb stopped at $ 4,900.

If inflation fears persist and the NFT market and DeFi confirm their trend, it is safe to bet that in 2022 Bitcoin and Ethereum will continue to set new records.

The boom of NFTs

If 2020 was the year of DeFi, i2021 can be said to be the year of NFTs. Non-fungible tokens have actually been around for years. The best known example is i CryptoKitties, but also the very famous CryptoPunks are dated 2017. But in 2021 NFT has become a real one mania. The statistics they say the market has achieved volumes for 13 billion dollars and that they have registered almost 8 million primary sales and 6.3 million secondary sales.

The entry of famous people has also dragged the NFT sector. In the beginning it was Jack Dorsey who tokenized his first tweet selling it at auction for 3 million. But the actress is part of this world Katy Perry, brands like Nike and Adidas, and sports champions including former football glories like Alessandro Del Piero, Christian Vieri and Gabriel Batistuta. The director also deserves a mention Quentin Tarantino which tokenized some sequences of his cult film Pulp Fiction, running into legal problems. Because this opens up a question: who owns the copyrights of a work transported on the blockchain? Jurisprudence is called upon to respond.

The year of goodbyes

The 2021 will also be remembered as the year of farewells. Jack Dorsey yes is resigned as CEO of Twitter. After having founded one of the most well-known social networks, on November 29, Dorsey announced that he was leaving Twitter, not before introducing tips with Lightning Network. In his future there is Block (formerly Square), the other company he founded and which wants to contribute to the spread of Bitcoin.

A few days later from the parts of Half (formerly Facebook), too David Marcus announced farewell to the company and the Novi project, the wallet that should hold Facebook’s cryptocurrency, Diem, which is not yet launched on the market. In his farewell post Marcus talked about a stimulating project where there is still a lot to do. Who knows if Diem will arrive in 2022.

The last goodbye is to Justin Sun to his creature: Tron. According to him, Tron has achieved full decentralization. For him the diplomatic career opens. Will represent Grenada (the Caribbean island where he has lived for years) at the World Trade Organization.

The year of stock memes: the Gamestop case

2021 was also the year that revolutionized finance that has become democratized. It happened thanks to an app, Robinhood, to a social network, Reddit, and to a group, WallStreetBets. These three ingredients are conveyed in one direction: Gamestop.

The company is a chain of game stores. Unable to adapt to the changes imposed by the digital age, Gamestop was on the brink. The hedge fund they bought his shares short and bet on their decline. Until a large group of “retail” traders who met on the WallStreetBets forum on Reddit decided to pump GME shares, buying them in bulk. One was born short squeeze which caused Game Stop’s share price to soar, putting a couple of hedge funds suddenly short of resources and massive debt due to the growth in the value of the shares they had borrowed in crisis.

After Gamestop it was the turn of AMC, and the world started talking about meme-stock: shares of companies that are apparently worth little, which suddenly explode. Thanks to apps and social networks finance belongs to everyone.

The meme coins: from Dogecoin to Shiba Inu

WallStreetBets has also found its natural landing in the world of cryptocurrencies, once again pumping an apparently under track cryptocurrency: Dogecoin.

DOGE, born as a joke in 2013, was already popular thanks to tweet from Elon Musk. But with subsequent pumps driven by WallStreetBets, it experienced a major price rise, up to record of 73 cents scored in May. For the record, at the beginning of the year DOGE was worth only 4 thousandths of a dollar.

The rise of Dogecoin sparked the birth of other meme coins. One above all has climbed the Coinmarketcap ranking: Shiba Inu. Like DOGE, SHIBA also uses the dog of the same name as a logo. Like DOGE, SHIBA has no use for it, but it has a goal: be the Dogecoin-killer. But unlike Dogecoin it does not enjoy the supported by Elon Musk. It remains one of the most talked about cryptocurrencies currently, protagonist of ups and downs in the market, which for a moment also led it to fulfill her dream: overcome Dogecoin. But it didn’t last long. We will see if in 2022 Shiba Inu will be able to undermine Dogecoin’s domain. Both will still have to watch their backs from the hundreds of other meme-coins which were born in the meantime.

China bans Bitcoin mining

To make this 2021 troubled, there was the China, which last May has banned Bitcoin mining. The decision came like an earthquake on the market, causing gods sudden collapses in the price of BTC after the previous record of $ 66,000 in April.

For the price it was just a setback. For mining, however, everything has changed. China, as a world leader in Bitcoin mining, now has reset his hashrate. The miners have moved to other shores: Kazakhstan, United States, Russia. There remains the problem of the high use of energy and the need for green sources. But this is an issue that no longer concerns Beijing.

El Salvador adopts Bitcoin as its legal currency

For one country that bans Bitcoin, there is another that adopts it. IS El Salvador, nation of just over 6 million inhabitants in Central America. Thanks to “Ley Bitcoin”And to the happy intuition of President Nayib Bukele, from 7 September Bitcoin is became legal tender and now it lives with the dollar. This means that in El Salvador you can pay anywhere in Bitcoin or dollars, you can also get paid in Bitcoins (or dollars).

The choice turned out to be a success at least for adoption. Thanks to a 30 dollar bonus in Bitcoin, the population downloaded the Chivo wallet en masse. Plus President Bukele started buy Bitcoin with each market downturn, building a fund with which he progressively ordered the construction of hospitals and schools.

Despite the skepticism of the rest of the world, El Salvador is revealing itself a large-scale experiment in the use of Bitcoin. And it is not excluded that in 2022 other countries may follow suit.

Craig Wright wins case against Ira Kleiman

2021 is about to close and the crypto community is still not sure who invented Bitcoin. Who hoped that the judgment of the lawsuit between Craig Wright and Ira Kleiman gave at least a clue, he was disappointed.

In the sentence, Craig Wright was sentenced to pay $ 100,000 to the family of his late former partner Dave Kleiman, but will not have to give half of the Bitcoins contained in the Tulip Trust, wallets containing 1 million BTC mined in the so-called Satoshi Era.

The ruling condemns Craig Wright on copyright issues, but it says nothing about the ownership and identity of who actually mined those BTCs. Had he done so, judicial truth could have rewritten Bitcoin’s history, sanctioning that behind Satoshi Nakamoto was actually Craig Wright, as the Australian entrepreneur has long argued.

Whatsapp tests Novi

We close this roundup of news with the last two that relaunch towards innovation. Digital payments are coming to Whatsapp, this at least suggests the news announcing that the messaging app is testing Novi, the wallet developed by Meta and which must accommodate the cryptocurrency Diem. The test is underway in the United States and is allowing a limited number of users to exchange money via the app.

When the testing phase ends and the feature is finally implemented, another era for payments will begin, and who knows if it also involves cryptocurrencies.

From Meta to the metaverses

Finally, 2022 promises to be the year of the metaverse. To sanction this trend was Facebook that he changed his name in Half, heralding the intention of devote yourself to the construction of social networks in virtual reality.

Even the world of NFTs has found its natural landing place in the metaverse. Some projects were already a reality even before the launch of Meta, like Decentraland And The Sandbox, and it is no coincidence that their tokens have soared in price.

Others are developing and in 2022 they promise to contribute to a radical change: to bring the human race together in a virtual space breaking down distances in a simulated environment.