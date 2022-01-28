BITCOIN – Night Session of 26/01/2022 – Patience pays off with a long in gain

NB: The analysis was recorded about 11 hours ago.
Good evening, The patience invoked yesterday quoting Gann paid off: we went long on bitcoin and we earned well thanks to the Time factor of the Evoluta. And now? There are two ways. And for now a swing has been hacked. In any case, the wait is for a top within 6 days, for the closing of the Reverse Quarterly Cycle (T + 3i). Professional trading is not improvisation: it is programming. Good listening and re-listening.
