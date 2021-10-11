Bitcoin no longer scares the Sec: two ETFs to invest on the blockchain

An ETF that directly replicates Bitcoin is not yet there, however, the United States is definitely opening up to ETFs based on the world of cryptocurrencies.

Two ETFs focused on the blockchain world and the cryptocurrency world. These two ETFs clearly do not replicate Bitcoin, but allow you to invest in companies that operate directly on these technologies related to decentralized finance. But why is this so important? Bitcoin is rising in a truly extraordinary way and there are those who argue that as a safe haven it is even preferred to gold. The performances of Bitcoin Ethereum Shiba Inu and many other cryptocurrencies are smashing every record. However, most investors don’t invest in it.

A remarkable step forward

If any Wall Street company had performed such a performance, all the investors on the planet would have thrown a dead weight into it. But this doesn’t happen with cryptocurrencies. If any company had made the increases made by Bitcoin today, this company would be in the wallets of any small investor in the world. However, there is a great fear about cryptocurrencies because you don’t understand what they are and you don’t even understand how long they will last. Allowing the official entry of Bitcoin on US exchanges would be like saying to American savers (and not only): “Ok, they convinced us, you can easily invest in it.” The two ETFs are called Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy (SATO) and Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce (BLKC). Their focus is the Blockchain.

They are already traded on the Cboe Global Markets. These two products clearly clear the idea of ​​investing in crypto a lot and represent a historic step forward for this delicate process.

They arise from the collaboration between Galaxy Digital Holdings with Mike Novogratz, a well-known figure in the world of cryptocurrencies.