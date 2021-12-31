Bitcoin ‘non-stop’ accumulation at the end of the year, 10,000 BTC left Coinbase in a single day

On December 30, nearly 10,000 Bitcoins (BTC) have left the large US exchange Coinbase signaling that investor interest is returning to the market.

Data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass shows that Coinbase’s professional trading arm, Coinbase Pro, recorded outflows of 9,925 BTC in the 24 hours before New Year’s Eve.

Binance adds 66,000 BTC in December

Buying activity, in contrast to rising or flat balances on other large exchanges, marks a clear turnaround in the short term.

The second half of December was marked by more BTC inflows on platforms such as Binance and OKEx, prompting some commentators to sound the alarm about a potential sell-off.

While such a mass sale of BTC has not yet taken place, not everyone believes that this will remain the case.

At the same time, a more recent theory suggests that the exodus of Chinese users from the Huobi Global exchange could trigger a reorganization of funds.

According to Coinglass, Binance added 840 BTC to its balance on Friday, while OKEx posted an inflow of 767 BTC. Huobi lost only 158 BTC, but 14,044 BTC left its balance in December, highlighting the extent of the exodus of Chinese users.

Binance had the largest inflows this month, adding more than 66,000 BTC since the end of November.

Either way, it is Coinbase that draws attention as 2021 draws to a close.

“Buying on Coinbase was virtually non-stop today,” summed up well-known trader Ryan Clark on Twitter.

BTC balances on exchanges, December 31st. Source: Coinglass

Institutional “Flippening” on the way?

According to some hypotheses, in the first days of January after the holidays, institutions will return to the spotlight regarding the ownership of BTC.

Related: The first Bitcoin ETF in the US was a fiasco, GBTC’s discount remains at record lows

In its year-end report containing its forecast for 2022, “Just Crypto,” trading firm QCP announced a “flippening” in the sphere of retail to institutional investors.

“In 2022, the first thing we expect to see is a major flippening of crypto ownership from primarily retail to institutional traders, and institutions will have a much larger stake.” has indicated.

Such an event would see large traders unperturbed by the recent price action, as spot BTC allocations continue to outperform assets such as crypto stocks in 2021.