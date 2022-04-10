Bitcoin now has its Declaration of Independence and bitcoiners can sign it

At the Miami Beach Convention Center, where the Bitcoin 2022 conference is taking place this week, a gigantograph surprises visitors. It is a “Declaration of Monetary Independence” that can be signed by the attendees.

This Statement is an initiative of Mark Maraia, Mike Hobart and Ulric Pattillo, contributors to Bitcoin Magazine. It consists of a Preamble, 27 statements about the current monetary situation and 29 distinctive properties of Bitcoin.

“While many people believe that money has always been exclusively a government creation, this is not true,” read the opening words of the Declaration. It is then explained: “There have been many periods throughout history when governments were not the custodians of the money supply.”

The document goes on to lament that “today, almost every nation employs a central bank that has a monopoly on what currency is allowed to be used within its domain.”

The statement highlights the sentiment of many bitcoiners: “that central banks and governments around the world have abused their exorbitant privilege to print money.”

Along with the problem, they also make a petition in which They propose a new way of doing things. They clarify that the end of the US dollar or any fiat currency is not requested, but rather that the state monopoly on money be ended.

“Let market forces and participants decide if they want this new form of ‘magic internet money’ that is based on rules and not rulers. Bitcoin benefits the entire planet. Those who sign believe that Bitcoin is a peaceful revolution that favors the billions [de personas]not billionaires. Preamble to the Declaration of Monetary Independence.

The perversions of the current monetary system

In 27 statements, the Declaration of Independence explains how the Central Banks of the world abuse their power to issue money. That, by increasing the money supply, causes money to devalue, which is why they consider it “a form of theft or hidden tax.”

But not only that. The text also explains that Internet facilitates the control of citizens by the State, at a minimal cost and discreetly.

For the drafters of the Declaration, “allowing a few to distort the price signals used by many is more similar to communism than to capitalism” and adds: “these units [monetarias] they make price determination and free markets impossible, disrupting consumers’ ability to make relevant economic decisions.”

In this way, as they explain, fiat money becomes “a poor medium to store our value, vital force and essence of our work over time.” Furthermore, it allows “the financing of endless wars and conflicts without representative public support.”

As if all this were not enough, it is explained that this money “is created from debt and has led to unsustainable levels of government, corporate and individual debt.” Besides, promotes waste of resources, consumerism, financial repression, authoritarian rule, “crony capitalism” and stifles technological innovation.

“Current monetary policy encourages and encourages short-term thinking (a high time preference) over long-term thinking (a low time preference),” states the Declaration of Independence to top it off, at point number 27 against the currency of the United States:

“The US dollar, which remains the world’s reserve currency, has been used to destabilize other national currencies.” Declaration of Monetary Independence.

Bitcoin 2022 attendees can sign the Declaration of Monetary Independence in person. Source: TheBitcoinConf – Twitter

Bitcoin Provides a Path to Peace

All that said, the Declaration of Monetary Independence changes its pessimistic tone for one that conveys hope by presenting what he considers a better option: Bitcoin.

It describes the limited issuance of the cryptocurrency created by Satoshi Nakamoto, explains its divisibility into 100 million subunits, and assesses its decentralization.

Among other things, it is mentioned that “this monetary network is not controlled or favored by any government.” Even so, it is not presented as a politically neutral instrumentInstead, she is described as “an embodiment of America’s founding principles regarding individual liberties, private property, and human rights.”

On a social level, the properties of Bitcoin, according to the Declaration of Monetary Independence, discourage financially oppressive state policies and “the barbaric use of physical, political and economic coercion as a means of conflict resolution.”

For all this, the authors of the Declaration consider that Bitcoin «promotes freedom, cooperation and work for mutual benefit, providing a path for Peace [mayúscula en el original]».

In addition to being signed in person at the Bitcoin 2022 conference, anyone who wishes can manifest their adherence to the Declaration of Independence virtually. For that they must enter the website https://declarationofmonetaryindependence.org/.

Mark Maraia: «We ask that they give us the possibility of choosing»

The journalist Luis Esparragoza is at the Bitcoin 2022 conference and had the opportunity to talk minutes ago with Mark Maria. As reported, he is one of the co-authors of the Declaration.

In an exclusive dialogue with CriptoNoticias, Maraia mentioned that this Declaration links to the United States Declaration of Independence: “if you are not free to transact, then the things in the Declaration [de la independencia nacional] they are completely meaningless.”

As explained by the Bitcoin Magazine contributor, the founding fathers of that country did not like Central Banks very much. “They knew that the way to enslave a population was to have debts”, he maintains and adds: “as we all know, in all the countries of the world, not only in the United States, that is a big problem”.

Although Maraia is a bitcoiner, he does not look forward to the fall of the dollar and does not believe that the US currency will fall anytime soon. If that happened, in his words “it would cause a lot of pain and suffering.” Instead, what he wants is for there to be a free choice of currency: