Bitcoin number 1 of cryptocurrencies, Cardano overtakes Ethereum in second place

Italian individual investors have maintained their confidence in cryptocurrencies despite the volatility of recent months: this was revealed by the quarterly communication of the multi-asset investment platform eToro. The numbers for the July-August-September quarter confirm Bitcoin at the top of the choices of users registered on the multi-asset platform in Italy, while Cardano, thanks to an increase in positions of 20% quarter on quarter, displaces Ethereum from second place (+1 %).

While Bitcoin maintains the largest market capitalization, the growth rates of the asset in investors’ portfolios have proved stagnant. Similarly to what happened in countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany, in fact, the growth rate of Bitcoin in the portfolios of the Italian users of the platform was only 5% in the third quarter of the year.

The biggest movements in the third quarter concern Algorand (869%), Polygon (470%) and Basic Attention Token (359%) with Italian investors looking for the new bitcoin. The new alt-coins added to the platform have seen strong demand, with Shiba Inu debuting in 15th place, Enjin in 26th and Maker in 29th.

Meanwhile, eToro adds four products to its cryptocurrency offering: Cosmos (ATOM), The Graph (GRT), Curve (CRV) and 1inch (1INCH). The range of crypto-assets on which it is possible to invest through the eToro platform now consists of 36 crypto-assets.

Cosmos is a blockchain ecosystem created as a “blockchain internet”. Investors in the ATOM token maintain secure services on the Cosmos platform, for which they are rewarded through transaction fees and other forms of remuneration such as staking.

GRT is a crypto that is the basis of an indexing protocol designed to organize blockchain data and make it more easily accessible to users. Users of the platform must be holders of GRT tokens as the encryption guarantees the integrity of the data organized on the platform. In return, they earn a share of the network’s commissions.

CRV is an Ethereum-based token that powers the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) Curve.fi. A DEX’s protocol makes it easier for holders to trade ERC-20 tokens, such as stablecoins.

The 1inch network is also a decentralized exchange that aggregates liquidity and offers the best possible rate among a range of blockchain-based token swaps. Token holders can participate in network governance and further development of exchanges.