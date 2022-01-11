Bitcoin number one in the eToro ranking

The eToro platform has published the 2021 ranking of crypto-assets, drawn up on the basis of the positions opened on the platform last year. The leadership is confirmed by Bitcoin, which recorded a 223% increase in open positions on the platform compared to the previous year, followed by Cardano, Ether and Dogecoin. Among the smaller cryptocurrencies, Tron recorded the best performance, with an annual increase of 661% in open positions, while Iota was up by 514% and Stellar by 468%. Dogecoin and Shiba, despite being “new” in the eToro platform, entered the top 10 of cryptocurrencies, occupying 4th and 7th place respectively.

Looking beyond the top 10, the data shows that investors on the eToro platform have started buying newer crypto assets following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom. Tokens such as Decentraland (Mana), Solana (Sol) and Chainlink (Link) opened the year as a new entry on the platform, but they all finished in the top 20 of the chart. In the last quarter of 2021, Mana soared in the rankings, becoming the 13th crypto-asset by open positions; a growth that testifies to the greater awareness of the technological importance of the metaverse.

Simon Peters, Crypto Market Analyst at eToro, comments: “With decentralized projects offering the opportunity for token holders to have a say, now more than ever investors can voice their opinion in areas such as governance and remuneration. With trends like Web 3.0 and the metaverse that will only grow in 2022, we expect DeFi to strengthen by assimilating to mainstream technology ”.