Bitcoin: official currency, $80,000, dislike of the EU and Warren Buffet

Despite its falls in the market so far this year and in the month just ended, Bitcoin continues to rise in other aspects. And it is that it remains, without question, the king of the cryptocurrency market in the world. It ranks ninth in the world after Tesla and before Berkhire Hathaway. with 722,750 million in global capitalization, while it represents 42.36% of the total cryptocurrency market in the world.

By the way, so close and so far from the company of a Warren Buffet that this past weekend at its annual meeting of shareholders of its investment vehicle indicated that If you were offered all the Bitcoin in the world for $25…you wouldn’t take it. Let’s hope he doesn’t have to regret not getting into crypto, as we remember, it already happened with Apple, from where he doesn’t come out now.

Nothing to do with what they point to from Finder.com. His panel estimates place Bitcoin with the idea of ​​rising above $81,680., as a new historical maximum on average for the current year, with the consultation of 35 analysts from the fintech and crypto world. Although they also indicate that it would fall to 65,000 in the final part of the exercise.

Besides, the Central African Republic, one of the poorest countries in the world, has adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, that it will share with the CFA franc and becomes the second country in the world to do so after El Salvador. It is a country in civil war and whose country depends heavily on mining.

All this while the market awaits the star event of the week: we are talking about the meeting of the Federal Reserve and that expected increase in interest rates by 50 basis points again in the world’s leading economy to try to control and reduce high inflation.

At the moment also What Bitcoin does is replicate or become infected – depending on the expert who analyzes it – of the situation that marks the market, with a clearly bearish bias that, in his case, takes him away from the level of 40,000 dollars at the moment.

In fact, on its stock chart, it loses $4.24 in the week with monthly cuts of 16.9% for Bitcoin and that exceed 38% in the last six months. ANDn the year, the fall is close to 20%, specifically cutting the cryptocurrency by 19.66%.

While according to what Forbes publishes these days, it seems that community officials are clearly supportive, according to their internal reports to Ethereum versus Bitcoin. Even in the discussion, the magazine points out, which led the Swedish financial regulators and the European Commission to analyze the possibility of banning Bitcoin’s proof of work due to its high environmental impact, especially regarding the second most important crypto currency.

And it is that everyone knows that according to data from the University of Cambridge Bitcoin’s electricity consumption rate is 139 terawatt hours each year, plus, for example, the expenditure of that energy by Finland. and the Commission advocates not only to reduce energy consumption, but to do so in a more sustainable way for the future.

For its part, in its weekly evolution, we see that Bitcoin in the index of fear and greed goes from more to less. Although last week he was already moving in extreme fear, now his consecutive falls take him further into negative territory and he scores 22 points, while still in that area, in extreme fear, compared to the neutral level he enjoyed last month.

Besides, Ark Investment’s Cathy Wood and Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz Just Endorsed Their Support for Bitcoin and its long-term price outlook for the asset. 1 million for Woods in 2030 provided they meet a series of conditions, how to reach 50% of the current role of gold and that more countries and even companies adopt it as currency. Something less positive has been shown Novogratz that if he sees a more than substantial improvement, up to half a million for Bitcoin in the medium term,but it indicates that the expectation of the million could only come at some point, in the very long term.

Also add two more questions: on the one hand, we have known that Goldman Sachs just unveiled a Bitcoin-backed loan, therefore, despite the falls in the market, the endorsement of institutional bonds remains.

On the other, the growing interest of crypto assets in Spain. According to the Bank of Spain on average, these assets already represent an expense, with data in hand for 2021 of 1,275 euros per inhabitant with a total of 60,000 million euros in its volume of transactions. you already know that Finder highlights that 12% of Spaniards, of legal age, invest in cryptocurrencies.

From the technical indicators of Investment Strategies we see how Bitcoin lowers its total score by one point and, in bearish mode records a total score of 2 out of 10 possible points for value. With a medium and long-term bearish trend, mixed total momentum, slow positive and fast negative. With volume of business in the long term decreasing and in the short term as well, while the volatility of the asset is favorable. Bitcoin presents a range of decreasing amplitude in the medium and long term.

