Bitcoin officially marks a new all-time high above $ 66,000

Bitcoin (BTC) has hit a new all-time high in US dollars as a highly anticipated rally pushes BTC / USD into price discovery.

BTC / USD hourly chart (Coinbase). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin returns to the price discovery phase

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that Bitcoin has broken through the high of $ 64,900 since April.

On the second trading day of ProShares’ hugely popular Bitcoin Strategy ETF, BTC / USD rallied again before the US market opened, a phenomenon that has characterized the pair in recent days:

“Eternity echoes with the cries of those who have sold their Bitcoins.”

This week has already seen other new all-time highs for Bitcoin against several large fiat currencies, including the euro.

As Cointelegraph reported, expectations point to even higher levels in the coming weeks and months, interspersed with brief corrections to establish new supports.

The highest estimates in the short term are currently centered around $ 300,000 per Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin season” in full swing

Various data supports the idea that Bitcoin’s moment of glory will precede that of altcoins, which continue to suffer against BTC.

With Bitcoin’s dominance of the market cap at its highest level since May, 47.4% according to CoinMarketCap data, several traders are already warning that now this is no time to focus on a portfolio heavily exposed to altcoins:

“It looks like a lot of alt / BTC pairs are about to collapse. ETH / BTC is at dynamic long-term support. SOL appears inside a bear flag. Many have recorded decreasing lows at the macro level. This is great for the chance to capitalize on BTC’s rally to new ATHs and then re-enter the altcoins for their recovery. Two for the price of one. “

Estimates currently indicate that the first half of 2022 should see the return of altcoins.