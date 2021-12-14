Bitcoin: Omicron variant effect also on cryptocurrency

The effect of the Omicron variant is having an important impact on the cryptocurrency market. In fact, the climate of uncertainty linked to the global spread of the latter is putting traders in the position of not feeling free to invest peacefully during the current period of crisis. This situation is, in fact, weighing on the substantial increase in liquidations of important positions on the market since, by decreasing prices, traders who had purchased cryptocurrencies had to take a step back and, consequently, resell the Bitcoins previously acquired at prices that were not. always advantageous and with reduced earnings.

However, cryptocurrencies remain a means capable of generating a profit even in times of crisis, since the digital stock market can have sudden and unpredictable consequences and not always in a negative sense. In fact, when the price of bitcoin falls, it is possible to buy it at low prices and still be able to earn more later, through the technique of short selling.

How to move in the world of bitcoin

First of all, that of bitcoin, a decentralized digital currency managed by cryptography, is a young financial market that was born from very small investments and has grown to the point of having produced even millionaire earnings in a very short time. Obviously, we must always keep in mind that when investing in cryptocurrencies, prudence should never be put aside, since, in fact, the market has a trend that is not always completely predictable and it is precisely in times of crisis that it is easier to fall into scams. To avoid them, it is important to use secure, reliable and CONSOB certified platforms. In this scenario, in order to identify the best broker to operate with, it may be useful to read the guide made available by assistenzabitcoin.net, which reviews the characteristics and services of the main brokers of the moment with which to buy BTC.

The field of exchanges is certainly more risky, i.e. websites that allow the acquisition of cryptocurrencies from other users, which can be stored in the account of the site itself or in a private wallet; however in this case the possibility of encountering scammers is much higher, since there is no real regulation that protects users. Furthermore, many multinationals are starting to accept payments via bitcoin and this could further increase the digital financial market.

The best platforms to turn to

Among the most quoted platforms there is certainly eToro, which allows even less experienced traders to obtain good earnings by imitating the operations of the most experienced investors active on the global cryptocurrency market through a sophisticated software that allows you to identify those who have obtained the best results. in the past and replicate their operations. The commissions are also cleared; it is a portal guaranteed by CONSOB and therefore does not need a private wallet, since regulations and licenses drastically reduce the risk of cheating or theft. The latter also provides a demo account to be able to interface with the online stock market without putting your money in danger.

If, on the other hand, you want to invest real money, just register and deposit a small amount via an online payment method. Another platform very popular with investors is XTB because it allows you to invest in many areas, not just in bitcoin. It too has no fixed commissions or extra costs, allows the use of virtual money to learn the secrets of the financial market and provides experts who can guide novice traders in understanding the world of investments. You can also take advantage of one of its free downloadable courses to learn how to buy and see cryptocurrencies and which are among the most valid in circulation as they favor practice at the expense of theory and are very intuitive and understandable even by beginners.