Bitcoin: on average $ 95,000 with only a dollar of fee

For the past seven days on the Bitcoin network were transferred on average $ 95,142 of value for every single dollar paid as a fee to the miners.

Transactions on the Bitcoin network

If, on the other hand, the median value is taken as a reference, this drops to $ 751. In that case the average cost of fees as a percentage was 0.13%.

The fact is that by now on the Bitcoin blockchain, above all the t’s are registeredransactions of large amounts, because for those of small amounts many users use Lightning Network.

In fact, the average value of the transactions that are recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain is now almost 3 BTC, or just under $ 170,000.

Approximately 315,000 transactions, while all the others pass through the LN network without registration on the blockchain, and with negligible commission costs.

In the last 24 hours, the average fees per transaction were just over $ 2, while the median fees were just over $ 0.5.

Comparison with Ethereum

Compared Ethereum on the other hand turns out to be much more expensive.

In the last 24 hours, more than 1.2 million transactions have been recorded on the Ethereum blockchain, because second layer-based solutions, such as LN, are not yet in much use.

In fact, the average cost of fees per transaction was higher than $ 47, while the median cost was higher than $ 23, which is almost fifty times higher than that of Bitcoin’s on-chain transactions, and probably at least 500 times higher than that of Bitcoin’s on-chain transactions. of BTC transactions on LN.

Fees make Bitcoin affordable

The fact that on the Bitcoin blockchain on average they are transferred volumes of approximately $ 95,000 with only one dollar of fee absolutely does one of the cheapest financial systems in the world for moving large figures, given that as a percentage the cost is a ridiculous 0.001%. Moreover, thanks to LN, Bitcoin is extremely cheap even for transactions of small amounts.

In particular, the comparison with Ethereum, which in any case must manage an enormously higher volume of transactions, shows how solutions based on second layer are the most effective in reducing transaction costs. On the other hand, it is often not particularly useful to record negligible amounts, or in any case very limited amounts, on a public blockchain.