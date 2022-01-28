Bitcoin on the rise but the real protagonist is DeFi

The 2021 ranking of eToro crypto assets shows that the Bitcoin recorded a 223% increase of open positions compared to the previous year, thus becoming the crypto-asset on which users of eToro invest more, followed by Cardano, Ether and Dogecoin.

This is what emerges from the 2021 ranking of cryptocurrency positions held on the platform eToro.

Among the minor cryptos, TRON recorded the best performance, with an increase of 661% annually of open positions, while IOTA was up by 514% and Stellar by 468%. Dogecoin and Shiba, despite being “new” in the eToro platform, entered the top 10 of cryptocurrencies, occupying 4th and 7th place respectively.

“2021 was a momentous year for cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ether reaching all-time highs on more than one occasion. From El Salvador which adopted it as its national currency, upon the arrival of ETFs and institutional adoption, Bitcoin is now firmly rooted in the investment universe, ”commented Simon Peters, eToro’s Crypto Market Analyst.







Strong interest in DeFi crypto, the metaverse explodes

Beyond the top 10, data shows that investors on the eToro platform have started buying newer crypto assets following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom.

Token like Decentraland (MANA), Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK) they opened the year as a new entry on the platform, but they all finished in the top 20 of the ranking.

In the last quarter of 2021, MANA has skyrocketed in the rankings, becoming the 13th crypto-asset by open positions; a growth that testifies to the greater awareness of the technological importance of the metaverse, in particular with the recent rebranding of Facebook in Meta.