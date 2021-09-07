Bitcoin on the rise, El Salvador first country to buy

Monday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had a hike after El Salvador’s president announced that the country now holds several coins of the world’s leading cryptocurrency; in the same period the other major coins showed some weakness. Global cryptocurrency market capitalization grew 0.55% to $ 2.350 billion.

What happened

In the last 24 hours, the main cryptocurrency in the world has registered + 1.31% at 52,484.49 dollars; in the past seven days, BTC has risen by 11.88%.

On Monday the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele has declared that the country bought its first 200 coins and that the country’s brokers will buy more coins as the deadline on Tuesday approaches, when El Salvador will become the first nation in the world to adopt Bitcoin.

At the time of publication, El Salvador held 400 BTC, worth nearly $ 21 million, according to Bukele.

El Salvador just bought 200 new coins. We now hold 400 #bitcoin#BitcoinDay – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) September 6, 2021

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, had a daily decline of 0.89% to $ 3,898.16; over the past seven days ETH has grown by 21.29%.

In the last 24 hours, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) lost 1.99% to $ 0.30; in the last seven days DOGE has had an increase of 12.31%.

The cryptocurrencies that have recorded the best earnings in the last 24 hours are FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) e THETA (CRYPTO: THETA).

FTT gained 18.09% to $ 74.30, SOL was up 20.76% to $ 169.32 and THETA was up 14.19% to $ 9.16.

Because it is important

Earlier this month El Salvador said it will create a $ 150 million Bitcoin fund to facilitate trading between BTC and US dollars in the country, CoinDesk reported.

Maria Luisa Hayém BrevéEl Salvador’s Minister of Economy at the time said the $ 150 million figure could be raised.

Read also: Every adult citizen of El Salvador will receive $ 30 in Bitcoin

William Clemente, lead insights analyst at Blockware Solutions, revealed on Twitter on Sunday that for the past 10 days whales of Bitcoin have added over 41,580 BTC (nearly $ 2 billion) to their holdings.

Bitcoin whales have added +41,580 BTC (~ $ 2B) to their holdings in the last 10 days. pic.twitter.com/Rb8EjZokjz – Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) September 4, 2021

Bitcoin broke through the crucial $ 51,109 resistance level over the weekend, which could lead to additional demand as traders pile up on the cryptocurrency, CoinDesk noted in another report.

“The fact that BTC is trading above the 200-day moving average gives further confidence that these critical levels are resistances turned into support,” he said. Lennard Neo, research director at Stack Funds – according to CoinDesk.

Neo noted that five out of six days of constant supply momentum exceeds supply; “This further supports the upside thesis for the digital asset, at least in the short term,” said the Stack Funds expert.