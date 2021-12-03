Bitcoin on the rise? Here are the 3 official reasons!

The bitcoin, in the current market, has had the opportunity to acquire an extraordinary importance to say the least. Both conceptually and at the level of the real brand, in fact, it was possible to discover quite easily how despite the various adversities that have characterized it, the well-known virtual currency has been able to resist almost flawlessly.

Most of the sites belonging to this emerging sector, in fact, point out with some certainty that the cryptocurrency market is actually quite tending to volatility. Therefore, it is not easy to make predictions of any kind. This thesis, is corroborated by the case history of bitcoin, which recently showed a rather painful growth trend.

According to what the website of IT pointin fact, the aforementioned coin has in itself had complications during its regular evolutionary path. To have caused further uncertainties, according to what we read, it would seem to be the new Omicron variant, an “alternative” version of the current Covid-19 in fact. By quoting the following, we can get to know this:

Furthermore, Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, has fueled a preponderant uncertainty in the markets and especially in cryptocurrencies. But what can we expect from Bitcoin for the month of December? Let’s find out together the forecasts on crypto at the end and at the beginning of the year.

From this article, therefore, it is clear even more explicitly how land virtual currencies can come to be strongly conditioned by the surrounding situation. In the event of periods of imminent danger, in fact, the entire shareholder and financial market goes through real periods of instability.

To explain this principle inherent to bitcoin well, is a video taken from the channel Youtube from Federico Ronzoni, with an in-depth examination of this topic. A topic which, by force of circumstances, undoubtedly requires an in-depth study worthy of its name.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to buy: here are the ones!

The bitcoin, in the vast sector belonging to cryptocurrencies, it is certainly not the only noteworthy name. Indeed, it can be said that there are many investment options, which paradoxically further complicates things for everyone. Investors tend to be a bit more experienced, in fact, certainly do not have any kind of perplexity in understanding which choice to make.

But the so-called “novices” of the market, without the right amount of information at their disposal, you could inevitably risk running into unpleasant surprises. In this regard, in fact, the following paragraph will be dedicated to a small buying guide. Of course, excluding any kind of purpose to incentivize the reader to invest.

To date, according to what the website of Cryptocurrency, they almost exist 15,000 different types of cryptocurrency. This is certainly an excellent reason to look at this market with a slightly more analytical eye. At present, their market value corresponds to the (temporary) figure of $ 2,632,074,715,591. So let’s talk about important numbers, basically.

To date, another rather valid investment option would appear to be the one offered by Ethereum. There are numerous investment platforms, and they all share the same and single principle. However, we must also take a look at what are the emerging cryptocurrencies, Which:

Chainlink

Polkadot

Decentraland

Aave

Of course, one must also consider the fact that the sector under consideration is in constant development. Therefore, it is good to read up properly before taking any action or choice. The world of investments is very complicated to manage, therefore it is good to always be prudent and well informed. Especially when it comes to bitcoin, where unfortunately speculation seems to be a phenomenon with ample room for growth and expansion.

Bitcoin, where to buy?

As stated above, buy bitcoin as well as many other virtual currencies, it is a process that leads us to numerous different choices between them. In fact, most of the portals available online have excellent solutions, all very valid in themselves. However, the other side of the coin describes exactly what many fear.

In fact, as numerous sites mention, the bitcoin sector is also a rather inflated topic. Which inevitably only increases disinformation in this sense. Precisely for this reason, in fact, it is good to be properly informed. To date, the aforementioned cryptocurrency could represent a real turning point, which legitimizes any kind of curiosity.

To date, according to what the website of Finaria places one of the best sites in Italy under the name of eToro Trading. The popular platform, in fact, provides for a minimum investment capital corresponding to about 50 euros. However, the one mentioned is certainly not the only platform available to be able to carry out bitcoin operations.

The article cited, first of all, makes a fundamental premise. Premise that many sites considered authoritative, unfortunately, often tend to leave out. Setting aside all available payment methods and technical speeches, in fact, it is necessary to start from some ideas of a certain importance.

First of all, it is necessary to specify how one should approach the investment also based on one’s level of preparation. For example, in the event that the adequate knowledge is not available, it would be really difficult to be able to take a concrete path.

Therefore, to those who are experts, it is usually recommended to already open a real account. Otherwise, training and “demo” accounts can solve a lot of problems, even if only on a preventive level. In conclusion, prudence is never excessive. Indeed, the more we have, the better we can say.

Bitcoin, the reasons for the growth!

The reasons for the growth of the bitcoin, concern the fact that the aforementioned currency is indeed a real driving force for any type of economic system. In fact, in recent years, the popular cryptocurrency has had the opportunity to establish itself in its reference market by exponentially increasing its economic value.

However, according to what the website of theHANDLE, it should be the developing economic systems that give more importance to bitcoin. From this, we can therefore deduce three reasons for its growth:

Global and non-localized influence

Emerging sector

Ease of purchase

The last point mentioned, of course, it could be quite equivocal. Therefore, it is good to get your hands on as much as possible. But let’s start with order. The first point mentioned, in fact, mentions how global influence is actually a determining factor. However, implementing bitcoin within your own economic system can certainly be an optimal choice.

The site ofHANDLE, in this regard, reports the following:

By adopting Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency as its primary currency, developing territories would immediately have a currency that is unaffected by changes within their specific economy. as Bitcoin operates on a global platform, it is only susceptible to global economic changes, and localized changes have little or no impact on the overall value of the currency.

Therefore, what is reported highlights how the territorial extension in terms of influence is certainly an asset, in the event that one should have in mind to locate the location of this virtual currency. The other two points in favor of this argument substantially concern the fact that it is actually an emerging sector, and that its purchase can be easily verified through various information tools.

Bitcoin, who invented it?

The bitcoin, as well as for any newly discovered invention, it developed at the hands of human intervention. In this case, in fact, the credit for the birth of this cryptocurrency is due to a man by name Satoshi Nakamoto, whose name corresponds to a pseudonym. In fact, everything seems to have been born from an idea that appeared on the web in 2008.

Virtually a year later, roughly in the same period dating back to the previous year among other things, this type of embryonic proposal has been improved and developed in the form of a concrete project, becoming today one of the best known and most discussed payment systems in the world.

The success of this currency corresponds to the fact that even the finance experts have talked about it, although they were not initially expressed with properly commendable terms. In general, they have in fact defined bitcoin (rightly) as a volatile value, without however hiding a minimum of derogatory sense.

Bitcoin, safe or not?

The bitcoin, despite its renowned fame everywhere, he still has several skeptics around him today. Users who have wondered whether the cited virtual currency is a scam or not correspond to a large number of people. In the past, as the Cryptocurrencies24, there have been numerous scams related to this sector.

Consequently, one of the most recurrent advice is certainly to turn to what are the authorized platforms, for which every investment isit is guaranteed and fully insured. Basically, however, it is good to avoid running into the famous shiny object syndrome:

There are many people who believe in the promises of easy money of these systems, and it is therefore necessary to be very careful with these scammers. Bitcoin (the real one) is absolutely not a scam. Traders who have been able (and who know) to invest correctly are getting very respectable wealth.

In itself, therefore, it remains a generally safe sector. But watch out for scams!