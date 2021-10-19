Bitcoin one step away from the new record, reached $ 63,200

Today, Oct. 19, Bitcoin hit a day high of $ 63,261 according to the platform CoinDesk: a further increase of + 2.57% would have been enough to reach the historic record reached last April.

The rally from Bitcoin has gained momentum in recent weeks thanks to the growing expectation of the first ETF based on Bitcoin futures: the expectations were realized with the clearance of the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. In addition to the ProShares product, however, other similar ETFs may be authorized in the coming weeks. For everyone, however, the physical purchase of Bitcoin will not be envisaged, but only derivatives already traded on regulated markets and, therefore, more easily monitored by the Sec. For cryptocurrency investors it does not seem a relevant detail, because entry Bitcoin ETFs on Wall Street represent a new step towards entering the cryptocurrency mainstream. In essence, however, the Sec has not cleared Bitcoin, but has limited the perimeter of the authorization to products already on the market – Bitcoin futures precisely. Furthermore, in conjunction with the arrival of the new ETF based on futures, he stressed, via Twitter, that investors “must make sure they have carefully evaluated the potential risks and rewards, before investing” in a fund of this type.

Before investing in a fund that holds Bitcoin futures contracts, make sure you carefully weigh the potential risks and benefits. Check out our Investor Bulletin to learn more: https://t.co/AZbrkpfn8F – SEC Investor Ed (@SEC_Investor_Ed) October 14, 2021

The wait for the new ETFs has also made the so-called dominance of Bitcoin breathe again, i.e. the ratio between the capitalization of this currency in relation to the total of cryptocurrencies. After a low point reached around mid-September, BTC dominance went from 40 to 47%. However, the affirmation of all the other alt-coins remains evident, considering that Bitcoin represented 72% of the overall capitalization of the sector at the beginning of the year.

The volatility of the digital currency par excellence was also high in this 2021: at the moment the performance since the beginning of the year is around 115%, but over the months the currency first reached over 64 thousand dollars, in April, and then gave way. over half of that value in July. In the same period, Ethereum’s success was much clearer, with a year-to-date performance of 414%, driven by the proliferation of applications based on the protocol of this blockchain.