Bitcoin Online Trading: legalization in Ukraine and assist to buy?

Ukraine “imitates” El Salvador: Bitcoin becomes legal (and regulated). Will more and more countries follow this path?

We have already started in Central America, as in Cuba, El Salvador (not without problems) and Panama, to try to give a “legal value” to cryptocurrencies, in particular to Bitcoin. Now the Ukrainian Parliament has decided to move forward by almost unanimously approving a law to legalize the oldest virtual currency with clear rules. The move by Kiev has obviously aroused the interest not only of economists but also of investors.

Those who usually buy Bitcoin are now aware that whenever there is recognition by institutional investors or states, the appeal of BTC tends to increase and this creates the basis for a possible bullish trend. The question we ask ourselves in this post is whether or not the legalization of Bitcoin by Ukraine is an assist to do online trading on BTCUSD.

To answer this question it is necessary to examine the news in detail. Only then can you think about the trading strategy to follow on Bitcoin. It is possible to operate both upwards (long) and downwards (short) and this thanks to brokers such as eToro who also offer a free demo to learn how to practice without risk.

Let’s start with the basics. As is known, unlike the “classic” money that we all more or less have in our current account or wallet, cryptocurrency does not have a central bank behind it; there is no institution that distributes bank coins, banknotes or accounting records. Cryptocurrency (after Bitcoins others were born) is based on two principles.

The first is to have a network of nodes, that is, of PCs, mobile phones, tablets connected to the network, which through blockchain technology, manage the virtual currency in a manner distributed among users. The second principle concerns theuse of strong cryptography to validate and secure transactions. In practice, users do it themselves, trusting the virtual currency, even agreeing to exchange it with the “traditional” one and then using it among themselves.

It is precisely in consideration of the structural characteristics of Bitcoin (and cryptocurrencies) that Ukraine’s decision can be called historic. You don’t need to be an expert in the field to imagine that Kiev could only be the first country of the Old Contein to open so sharply to Bitcoin. In short, after the move by the Ukrainian parliament that we will evaluate shortly, other countries could follow this path making it even more interesting to trade on Bitcoin (here the official eToro website).

Cryptocurrency as a form of investment

Now in Ukraine, BitCoin has a legal definition, with rules that determine its use. A revolution which, however, stopped in the middle; the BitCoin, in fact, it will remain an investment tool and not a real currency. In practice, citizens in and around Kiev will not be able to pay for goods and services directly with digital currency.

The news was reported by numerous local media; according to what can be read, the cryptocurrency markets will be open to companies and individuals by 2022, but not before having completed the amendments envisaged in the agenda. Crypto companies will then be able to work in Ukraine, and above all to pay the related taxes in the country, as long as they show that they have high standards of transparency; moreover, they will have to pay to the state $ 3,100 in order to obtain a license.

Looking at the news from this point of view, therefore, it is clear that the Ukrainian decision aims to make Kiev the European country of reference for the cryptocurrency sector. Ukraine has simply decided to move immediately to put itself in an advantageous position with respect to other countries.

A way for new investors?

“Favorable regulatory conditions will attract more and more companies in the sector: they will be protected by the state, if they behave correctly“, commented Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister for Digital Transition. In this way, the country hopes to attract new digital investors. After all, cryptocurrencies are also gaining ground in Italy: just think of the recent sponsorships of important teams in our Serie A (Inter, Rome, Milan) by companies that deal with their own cryptocurrencies.

