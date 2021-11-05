Bitcoin only needs to exceed $ 64,000 to take off to new all-time highs

On November 5th, Bitcoin (BTC) remained limited in a lateral range as an analysis suggests that a breakout above $ 64,000 will result in new all-time highs.

BTC / USD daily chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

“So close but so far” from the all-time highs

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD is not attracting much attention staying close to $ 61,000.

After several days near this level, analysts remain heavily focused on altcoins as the price of various tokens continue to break new highs.

For Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe, however, it would take very little to make BTC’s price action bullish.

In a new YouTube update, van de Poppe claimed that the $ 64,000 will provide a springboard for the bulls, if BTC / USD manages to convincingly surpass it. The level held up as resistance over the course of the week, holding back several breakout attempts.

“We are still stuck between $ 58,000 and $ 64,000, and $ 64,000 is the crucial area to overcome if we want to hit a new all-time high.”He summarized.

Going on, he added that in such a scenario, the next resistance will appear only after the arrival of Bitcoin above $ 72,000.

As Cointelegraph reported, many have already called November a month of extremes, including a return to around $ 55,000 before ending up with a potential spike at $ 98,000.

For van de Poppe, however, the odds of $ 98,000 as a “worst case scenario” for the monthly close now seem slim.

“I think it will be quite difficult to get to this level, and we may realize that the cycle will take longer than the previous four-year halving cycles,” has explained.

Maximum cycle potential in January 2022?

A survey of PlanB, the analyst behind the series of predictions on minimum targets for monthly closures, revealed that most participants anticipate a rally of up to $ 288,000 before the start of 2022.

Related: Bitcoin Tests Support at $ 60,000: Some Analysts Expect a Return to $ 55,000

“Do you believe that by Christmas 2021 Bitcoin will reach $ 500,000, $ 288,000 (S2FX model), $ 100,000 (S2F model) or will it stay below $ 100,000?”

Bitcoin Price Prediction Survey. Source: PlanB / Twitter

While it might be difficult to imagine at current prices, this coincides with several observations, which place 2021 completely in line with previous bull runs in 2013 and 2017. Therefore, reaching such a high value during this four-year cycle cannot be excluded, according to market participants.

“Mid-December to late January is still my most likely period,“ has indicated Friday the well-known trader TechDev, famous for comparisons of this type.

“Bet on the story the cycle tells you until it tells a different one.”

Previously, TechDev defined “scheduled”A cycle maximum of up to $ 300,000.