Bitcoin or Altcoin. What is the best investment?

The next big cryptocurrency is around the corner, but is altcoin worth investing in? We have listed the best altcoins here and described the differences to Bitcoin.

The cryptocurrency market is still dominated by Bitcoin (BTC), but there are many other competing digital assets called altcoin. With so many alternatives out there, investors need a clear idea of ​​how each altcoin differs from Bitcoin and what it can offer in a wallet.

Bitcoin or Altcoin, where to invest?

Subject ⭐️ Cryptocurrencies Types of information 💰 Invest in Bitcoin or Altcoin Selected cryptocurrencies ✅ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Ripple, Cardano Where to invest 👉 eToro

Altcoins can be thought of as variations of Bitcoin. In other words, developers create altcoins to enhance functionality or add features that are not present in Bitcoin. But not all cryptocurrencies are the same. While there are Altcoins that may have value for investors, there are others that advance purely on hype and thrive on speculation.

Just like Bitcoin, Altcoins have rallied this year. Bitcoin’s main competitor Ethereum (ETH) has risen nearly 500% year to date, while cryptocurrency meme Shiba Inu (SHIB) earned an astonishing 380,000% in one year.

Such numbers may entice investors looking to get rich by betting on new cryptocurrencies. But altcoins carry very high risks that investors need to understand. Here’s what you need to know when comparing digital assets in the cryptocurrency market.

What are Altcoins?

Altcoins are alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin. But altcoins use Bitcoin as a benchmark as it was the first cryptocurrency and dominated the market, accounting for the majority of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies.

‘As the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has established a model of how cryptocurrency projects should work‘says Colin Pape, founder of Presearch, a search engine that, like cryptocurrencies, is powered by blockchain technology.

Although both altcoin and Bitcoin use blockchain technology, these digital assets can vary in purpose, characteristics and functioning.

There are thousands of altcoins, but some of the most popular are:

Ethereum (ETH)

(ETH) Ripple (XRP)

(XRP) Litecoin (LTC)

(LTC) Cardano (ADA)

(ADA) Solana (SOL)

(SOL) Dogecoin (DOGE)

(DOGE) Shiba Inu (SHIB)

These Altcoins are available on eToro.

The creators and developers of Altcoin wanted to create different versions of Bitcoin, according to what they thought was missing from the Bitcoin platform.

Eg, Ethereum is a technology that allows users to exchange cryptocurrencies, but another purpose of Ethereum is to be used as a tool in the development of applications in which it is possible to create new cryptocurrencies.

Similar to Ethereum, Cardano’s purpose is to offer peer-to-peer transactions and allows developers to build applications over the network. But Cardano’s platform takes a research-intensive approach to building its blockchain network.

Litecoin it also has different characteristics. First, Litecoin has a higher supply than Bitcoin and transactions on the Litecoin network tend to be faster. Litecoin’s purpose is to be an alternative to silver, just as some see Bitcoin as an alternative to gold.

There may be an endless list of altcoins, but they don’t necessarily compete with Bitcoin. Rather, the purpose of altcoins is to be projects that rely on open source blockchain technology, providing cases ofalternative use to the traditional financial system and to large technology companies, DeFi (decentralized finance) or NFT (non-fungible tokens) is an example.

Differences between Bitcoin and Altcoin

It is fair to say that Bitcoin has better investment fundamentals than the vast majority of altcoins. Bitcoin is the most bought, held and traded cryptocurrency on the market. It has a market capitalization of approximately $ 1.1 trillion, which is more than 60% of the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin’s daily trading volume amounts to over $ 30 billion, which means it is a highly liquid asset.

For every Bitcoin alternative, there is a high probability that coins will eventually vanish unless he has a strong case to make. Many altcoins have been created for experimentation, but even altcoins with stronger fundamentals will have a hard time catching up with Bitcoin. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s popularity and demand continues to grow.

There is some debate on how to view Bitcoin as an investment, but it is built for future utility. Some investors see Bitcoin as a way to store wealth and point to its growing acceptance as a payment currency.

Furthermore, there is a growing demand for Bitcoin among both individual and institutional investors. As a result, a greater interest in investments creates more credibility and long-term adoption of Bitcoin.

Another contributing factor to Bitcoin’s dominance over altcoins is that Bitcoin has enough track record to show the ability to resist market crashes.

Invest in Altcoins

When Bitcoin goes up, altcoins tend to go up too and when Bitcoin goes down, altcoins tend to go down too. But the rises and falls of altcoins tend to be much more volatile than those of Bitcoin.

‘When the price of Bitcoin goes up at a certain point, money will flow from Bitcoin to altcoin. When the price of the altcoin rises, it reverts to Bitcoin‘says Philippe Bekhazi, CEO of cryptocurrency firm XBTO.

Cryptocurrency investors who want diversify into altcoins they should consider the risks associated with these digital assets. There are more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies, which means that the likelihood of choosing one of the few that will have stamina is low.

Given the versatility of altcoin options, Bekhazi says cryptocurrency investors can customize their risk.

Altcoins, especially the smaller ones, they have the potential to provide exponential returns on your initial investment if you choose the right ones. A year ago, a Solana token that is now worth over $ 200 cost just $ 2. However, most altcoins will never take off, and they often lose what little value they have if the project is not maintained.

Since altcoins carry a high risk, it is better look for high quality alternatives with solid fundamentalsexperts told US News. Risk averse investors should look for altcoins that promise widespread future utility and consider the size of their market capitalization and the magnitude of price swings.

Volatility will always be an issue with a nascent and speculative asset class like cryptocurrencies, so investing in fundamentals will ultimately lead to a more successful long-term strategy.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

For investing in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Shiba, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upside and downside, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

